Social media users are calling for wild animals to no longer be kept as pets after another tiger escaped in Gauteng

The adolescent tiger is believed to have been safely captured and released into a sanctuary, leaving many relieved

The National Council of SPCAs is yet to provide confirmation about the tiger’s whereabouts and the owner is still unknown

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

GAUTENG - The escaped tiger in Edenvale is believed to have been safely captured, leaving many citizens relieved.

The escaped tiger is believed to be captured and sent to a sanctuary. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Social media was abuzz after a video clip showing an adolescent tiger on the prowl began doing its rounds. The clip emerged just weeks after another tiger, Sheba, was shot and killed after attacking a man and other animals.

In the video that has since gone viral online, the big cat can be seen walking around on a property in Eastleigh Ridge. Many social media users also expressed concerns about the tiger’s safety following Sheba’s killing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Swat SOS’ Gary Wilson told the media that the tiger was safely darted; however, the National Council of SPCAs is yet to provide confirmation, TimesLIVE reported. The owner of the tiger is yet to be identified.

Wilson said that the tiger was taken to a sanctuary. He told News24 that the exotic animal jumped from house to house in the area and was also sighted in a nearby veld.

Many social media users expressed anger about wild animals being kept as pets and called for the government to intervene.

Mzansi reacts to escaped tiger

Vee Ness said:

“There are many tigers being kept as pets - how this has been allowed is shocking! Some legislation needs to be put in place pronto as it’s very obvious expecting people to use common sense is futile.

What possesses someone to want to own a wild animal like this in an urban area? Humans just keep proving how incredibly selfish they are - if you care about animals you would not be doing this.”

Odwa Odzz Mlinjana posted:

“Hopefully, the owner will not be let off the hook! Clearly, he's careless he should have been more cautious after the Sheba saga.”

Bhekie Ncube wrote:

“This is the second tiger in a few weeks. Why can’t there be a call for all those who have these animals at home to surrender them to National Parks or SPCA?”

Sandra Lynne Sawers commented:

“I heard an interview the other day and it seems as though there are tigers being kept for breeding the cubs for sale. It’s a disgrace. It seems that the only province that has proper legislation is the Western Cape. Something needs to be done by Government, guess it’s wishful thinking that they’ll do anything.”

Puseletso Mojapelo added:

“Three incidences of wild animals getting dangerously close to human lives in the last two months, something is not right.”

Another tiger on the loose in Edenvale, Johannesburg less than 2 weeks after Sheba the tiger was killed

Briefly News also reported that Johannesburg residents are on edge once again after another tiger was spotted roaming the streets of Edenvale.

This sighting comes less than two weeks after Sheba the tiger was put down by her owner after attacking a man and killing a few animals in the south of Johannesburg.

According to TimesLIVE, the big cat is believed to be an adolescent that escaped from its home in the East Rand. It was spotted on CCTV on Monday at around 5am on Cabot Road, Eastleigh Ridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News