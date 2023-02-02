A South African motorist spotted a tiger during a drive and bravely blocked its path to save two motorcyclists

The video of the encounter has gone viral with over 9 million views, sparking mixed reactions online

Some netizens praised the driver's quick thinking and bravery in the face of possible danger

Put it in reverse Terry! @dadi5762/TikTok

A South African motorist spotted a tiger that came out of nowhere during a drive. Another two people on a motorcycle almost ride into the oncoming animal, but they hit the brakes just in time to make a getaway.

The brave driver blocked the tiger's path

The motorcyclists probably would not have made it out in time if it wasn't for the driver's quick thinking. It's not easy putting a motorcycle in reverse. The TikTok video shows the driver immediately getting in between them and the tiger while they reversed.

You can see the encounter for yourself in the video below:

Nietezins praised the driver's quick thinking

It may not seem like much at first glance, but the driver's actions may have scared the tiger from attacking. People recognised this and lauded his actions in the comments.

@robinofthehood1 said:

"I want to thank whoever was driving. They had the instinct to pull up and try to scare that tiger away."

@eric added:

"It looks like the driver put the car between the biker and the tiger to distract it and give them time to escape. Awesome."

@Giddytheglobetrotter said:

"Saved by the car."

@ibrolowo commented:

"I don't know you but thanks for saving the people on the bike. You moving forward a bit did a lot. Bless."

Another tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

They seem to be everywhere lately. Briefly News reported on a second tiger spotting that left residents of Edenvale on edge.

The animal was reported to have escaped from its home in the East Rand after CCTV footage of it roaming the streets emerged.

@mcgates24 said:

"It was fuel tanks, then pit bulls, now it's tigers. You'd swear these are planned.

