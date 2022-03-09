A lady has shared a video, showing an engagement ring she discovered in her fiance's box, disclosing the man is going to engage another woman

The young woman said she has been dating the man for 4 years out of which she has lived with him for 2 years

The video has sparked mixed reactions on the internet with many saying the ring might as well be for her, and she should not judge too fast

A lady who has been dating a man for four years has said that she found out he is about to leave her for another lady.

According to the lady whose name could not immediately be ascertained, she found an engagement ring in the man's box and was certain the ring was not for her.

He is leaving me for another lady introduced to him by his aunty

On why the man is leaving her, she said the man will probably cling to another lady introduced to him by his aunty. She said the man is doing it for Green Card.

Showing off the ring, the lady said she was thoroughly embarrassed to have found out, but some say the ring might as well be for her, and that she is too fast.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

In the meantime, social media users have picked it up from where the lady dropped it and have gone to town with their opinions. When the video was posted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, it attracted quite a fuse. Here are a few of the reactions:

@sirk_3 said:

"He probably bought it for you but each time he wants to give it to you, you go come do one thing wey go make am think again."

@chidinmanwamara reacted:

"The ring might be for you ooo. How did you know he wants to engage you meanwhile you are living with a man for four year’s now.. Aunty see finish don enter nah, what else is he getting married to…we need to add more value to ourselves ladies, cohabitation is not love nor marriage."

@chinodavids commented:

"Keep your drama and situation within and with you. We tired of seeing all this private ish blown up on social media biko!!!"

Lady tries to engage her man in Anambra

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that a lady offered an engagement ring to her man in Anambra state, but the an turned it down.

The incident happened in a shopping mall in Awka. The moment was captured in a video that later went viral. The lady in question was seen crying profusely while the man walked away.

In his own estimation, the man says it was in his place to offer an engagement ring to his woman and not the other way round.

