A young man has gone online to say he is on a mission to break a lady's heart who ignored him years ago

The man went ahead to narrate how the lady scorned him and followed a man who was way richer

According to him, the lady reconnected with him recently and he wants to date her for some months before jilting her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man with the Twitter handle @furniture_mac has gone online to speak about the lady he wanted to date five years ago.

In a long thread, he revealed that at that time, he was really broke and the lady never wanted to date him because of that, though she did not directly state it.

The man said that he will shower her with attention before the breakup. Photo source: @furniture_mac

Source: Twitter

She left me for a guy going to Dubai

As a way to keep him at bay, the woman asked that they give his proposal six months. Two weeks into their plan, the lady started dating a young man who was planning on travelling out to Dubai.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to @furniture_mac, all efforts to let the lady accept him failed as she had sunk into her new affection and wealth the Dubai guy was giving her.

How his life changed

The furniture man later moved on and hustled. A few years after, his business boomed and he had the opportunity of going to the same Dubai.

After seeing the man’s travel photos on his WhatsApp, the lady returned and started saying:

“You know I’ve always loved you.”

My mission for her

@furniture_mac stated that he realised later that the man she ran to dumped her after two years. The young man added that though he has forgiven the lady, he will date her for four months, spoil her with attention and then break her heart.

Read his thread below

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Blacgirl_judith said:

"You’ve already stated your plan, what’s to say she won’t see this??"

@MorluMarcus said:

"Real Man don't talk much. Deeds not words."

@HonourOrdinioha said:

"Must you spend? Guy, she already knows you have the money, so why not you take from her. Like tell her you had issues with your bank and your account frozen because of a crypto transaction you had with a friend. Now start billing her and allow her pay for the outings."

@AifyGerald said:

"Lolzz.. it will be another waste of energy and money join. It doesn't worth it. Just move on."

Man writes to his ex-girlfriend

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young man known as Uncle Bless on Facebook went online on Saturday, March 19, to write about his former girlfriend who was about to get married to another man.

In a long post on Facebook, the ex-boyfriend asked:

“Is it not the same boy I ask you about when we were dating, you said he is nothing to you…”

He went ahead to mention that the lady was always calling the now to-be-husband a brother, telling him that there can never be anything between them.

Source: Briefly News