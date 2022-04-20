A boyfriend treated his girlfriend to an embarrassment after catching her dining with someone else

The displeased man forcefully took back the wig, slippers and phone he bought her while the going was good

In the viral clip, the lady tried to protest that he should stop embarrassing her, but it all fell on deaf ears

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

There was drama at an eatery as a guy confronted his girlfriend after catching her with someone else.

Angered by what he saw, the man without hesitation began forcefully retrieving the phone, slippers and wig he got her.

He took back the things he bought her. Photo Credit: Getty Images

The lady kept protesting that he should stop embarrassing her while her estranged boyfriend continued with his actions.

A lady believed to be the friend of the cheating girlfriend watched in surprise as the man retrieved the items.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The short clip was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial and stirred mixed reactions from peeps.

Watch the video below:

Peeps share their thoughts on the incident

@iam_deedi said:

"Now this is stupidity FR,that’s why you see ladies dating matured men not because they want lots of money it’s just the respect been given while with matured men… they give peace of mind to my thoughts."

@seundreams said:

"If you know u can't be faithful in a relationship then be ready to deal with whatever consequences that comes with it."

@bimborella1 said:

"He rendered her useless!!!...sebi nah the wig and slippers I bought for you they make you feel you have arrived???...e remain her top and leggings."

@thiswillssef said:

"I didn’t support what he did..just lock up and go.. she saw you, she is already disgraced you showing up there."

Mzansi people bust over married man who advertised himself on social media, forgetting to take off his ring

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that social media people were bust when they saw a married man advertising himself online.

A man claimed to be childless and “ready to settle” when he posted on social media looking for potential women. Seeing the ring on his finger, a lady was a tad confused as it looks like our guy is already settled.

Source: Briefly News