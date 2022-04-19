A man decided it was his time to find a lady, so he put himself out there on social media and got caught out badly

Twitter user @ZintleDiko noticed the man was wearing a wedding ring and did not quite understand why he was looking for a date

After seeing the post, some women came forward to share some juicy deets about the man’s apparent marriage

When you are going to cheat, the first thing you do is take your wedding ring off, right? Social media people were bust when they saw a married man advertising himself online.

A man claimed to be childless and “ready to settle” when he posted on social media looking for potential women. Seeing the ring on his finger, a lady was a tad confused as it looks like our guy is already settled.

Twitter user @ZintleDiko shared the man’s post, asking the people on social media what is going on with that bling he’s sporting on his wedding finger, LOL!

“Sir you forgot to remove your ring.”

Peeps chip in on the situation with the 42-year-old man allegedly looking for a wifey

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Peeps were bust when they saw the lady’s post because the man could have been a little smarter with the snap he chose to advertise his alleged single self.

Apparently, some ladies had some inside info on the situation and spilt the beans in the comment section. Word has it, man’s married but he ain’t happy.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Tricia_luh said:

“They sleep in different rooms. He wanna divorce her. She is not a good wife and he is not happy.”

@ZethuANkosi said:

“He is married but it's not serious.”

@21elcalifa said:

“This man got caught lacking, his story does not check out anymore ”

@SKgaka said:

@Charmzo_man said:

