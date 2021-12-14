South Africans are funny and they are attracting all the reactions from social media users as they boast about their success

The two guys are challenging urban areas to come back to the rural areas because a job doesn’t define their success

Local social media users are now entertained by the duo and Briefly News look at the funny reactions from Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Two South African guys are a hit in the internet space after sharing their video as they chilled in the dam pretending as if they are on the beach. The two guys are spending time in the water and one of them says it’s useless to have a job.

He continues to say a job is all about getting a salary and that all about money and he seems to challenge the guys who are in urban areas must come back. He argues that food doesn’t grow from the shops but from the ground.

He continues to say he is having fun and that he doesn’t need to go and work for the company because his life is not determined by which company or job he does on a daily basis.

South African guys say they don't need jobs to enjoy a successful. Image: @Christhegoat/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Banana_Joe said:

“These guys are talking to people from rural areas...some of us were born in the city...we know city life and understand the matrix...some of us are enjoying life whilst working it's called coexisting with your priorities..they tried shame bo " Motivational speakers" ba dichilana.”

@Harolddk112 said:

“I don't blame you, this is way too deep, for just anyone. "To show that this -work- thing is wrong they have to pay you if you don't get paid... " If you're on a holiday somewhere nice, just doing nothing that is when you realize... You were born for something like this.”

@Balelekeng said:

“I’m just thinking of anacondas and crocodiles.”

@PMshini said:

“You not thinking about what they saying...that is why most black people don't progress.”

@Mxolisi_Hlelo said:

“For a minute I thought a giant crocodile was going to pay them a visit......wambhora masende eCrocodile for not showing up.”

Hebanna: Mzansi hilariously reacts to video of a local guy dancing at a party

Looking at a similar piece, Briefly News posted that another local guy is wowing the internet with his dancing skills and social media users are impressed. The gifted guy is killing it as she is seen partying with his friends.

As posted by @Violin_Tay on Twitter, the young and happy man is a laughing stock among many social networkers but the account holder says he can’t date such a man.

According to the comments, the man is doing well but some people feel his dancing is not really the best. She wrote on her social media page:

“Nagana o jola le monna o jiva so? Aowa.”

Source: Briefly.co.za