Hebanna: Mzansi Divided on Viral Clip of Drunk Lady Passed Out at a Nightclub

South African social media users are divided as they react to a video of a guy who is seen caring for his girl at a nightclub

The guy is praised for being gentle as he is holding his lady who seems to have had too many alcoholic drinks

The video is going viral and many guys are now coming forward to say they also took their girls and they were embarrassed at their behaviour

A local social media user has shared a video on her digital space and suggests that women deserve a caring man such as the one seen in the footage. The guy is seen at a nightclub and his lady seems to have gotten rather intoxicated.

The lady is seen sleeping on the guy’s lap and he is gently holding his lover. Some people feel the guy is not really caring for the woman. A number of peeps say they can’t judge if the guy is in fact gentle enough because it’s just one video of him.

Looking at the reactions, some men said they also experienced the same thing after taking their ladies to the club and they were embarrassed. The woman, @Rosey_Berry, wrote:

“Find you a man who cares this much.”

A video of a young woman seen drunk is dividing social media users. Image: @karaboh_prozizcoh47/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@TJ_TallJ said:

“Dawg bringing your chick to the groove has to be the most boring thing ever. Sekmele udlal uSecurity and shiit. Khaphane nomuntu ema-toilet ahlangane nama ex nama side wakhe awabize ngama primary school mates yerr!”

@Femiiswealthy said:

“This doesn’t mean he cares that much. One action won’t tell us that. Been caring covers the love, the respect, the attention, the protection, the provision, the loyalty and the fear of God.”

@@_amByron said:

“This one was just boozed and passed out.”

@Thami_Tzz said:

“I remember doing the similar thing with my ex e101 after she had phalazaed then she was out. So, I took off my shades and put them on her then my arm over me shoulder and my hand holding up her chin just so the bouncers wouldn't kick her out.”

@Sine_Khumalo said:

“This is what happens when you go out drinking with your partner but when you’re out with the girls you can even drink i24 and not pass out like this angazi nami.”

Source: Briefly.co.za