Another video detailing taxi drama has surfaced on the internet and South Africans are seriously loving the clip

A group of passengers are fighting over who should count the money and the other guy threatens the driver, telling him to focus on his job

Social media users say it’s more fun riding in a taxi and some say they miss the drama in the morning or in the afternoon

One South African guy says he will not buy a car and he explains that using public transport such as a taxi is more rewarding. The local man can be heard in a video saying he enjoys travelling in taxis because there is drama.

In the viral video, passengers are fighting over who should count the money and one of them also lashes out at the driver. It seems the clip was shot in Cape Town and the isiXhosa speaking passengers are arguing about the change and one tells the driver to focus on doing his job.

In the same clip, the other guy tells the other passenger that he will hit him if he doesn’t count the money. The clip is going viral on Twitter and many people are reacting to it.

The social media account holder seems to agree with the lad who says a taxi ride is more fun. @MrsPee3 wrote on his timeline as he captioned the attractive video clip:

"I yes him hahaha."

South Africans are entertained by a video of another drama unfolding in a taxi. Image: @MrsPee3/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MamlomollaMack said:

“We are missing out moss.”

@SamuelJ394 said:

“First person to call a driver into order.”

@Phumeekubheka said:

“Kumnandi maahn.”

@Be_Daringly_U said:

“I miss taxi rides just not the attitude of some drivers. I used to use the same taxi every morning for work and knew almost every face that used to take that taxi. The morning chat used to be very nice.”

@Tman_Dikwekwe said:

“I love taxis, I used to drive them as well....”

@Mnezz2 said:

“As for threatening a taxi driver - "qhuba wena ndizokqhekeza ngenqindi"... He's got a liver.”

Source: Briefly.co.za