A two-part video of an emotional woman’s reaction during a funeral service has been circulating online

The clips were shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and show the woman crying by the grave and later leaving with three takeaway meals

The cameraman ridicules her by questioning her motives for being emotional at the cemetery and Mzansi peeps are amused

Popular social media user @kulanicool is back with another funny video that has Mzansi social media users with bellyaches from laughter.

The Twitter post is made up of two videos that show a young woman identified only as Bongekile crying at the graveyard during a funeral. She is seen crying hysterically as another lady tries to calm her down by giving her a bottle of water to drink.

In the second clip, Bongekile is then seen walking with three food takeaway containers in hand. The cameraman ridicules her by asking whether that was the reason she was crying at the cemetery – in order to gain sympathy and get so much food.

She can be seen cracking a smile despite her efforts to keep a straight face.

South African cyber citizens responded with banter and witty comments in response to the tweet:

@the_trogan wrote:

“Haibo manje Bongekile shouldn’t eat manje phela crying makes you hungry.”

@RealLettibucs said:

“Jhii 3 takeaways.”

@Nkotini_m commented:

“So it's true we can hire people to cry at a funeral.”

@FelicityNonkela replied:

“I’m ended.”

Man plans funeral down buys all drinks for the funeral

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a 70-year-old man, Leo, dug his grave in preparation for his death. The man said he had to take that step because the poor members of his community found it financially hard to bury people who recently died.

In a video documentary by Afrimax, the man stated that he does not want to become a burden to people after he is gone.

To achieve that purpose, the man did not only dig his grave, he prepared everything that would be used during his funeral. The man bought enough drinks to entertain guests that would grace the event. He also got cement and bricks for the grave.

