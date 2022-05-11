A lady has shown how thoughtful a taxi driver is by filming the goodies the man has in his car for passengers

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, bottles of snacks and drinks with packs of sweets could be seen in the vehicle

People who had patronised the man in the past commented on his excellent service and how they enjoyed his rides

A Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @leeleeannn has gone online to share an experience with an Uber driver.

While in his car, she filmed the interior to show how the driver has the best interest of his passengers at heart by creating a 'mini supermarket' in his vehicle.

The lady said she gave the man a glowing review for his service. Photo source: TikTok/@leeleeannn

Source: UGC

Excellent service

The TikTok video showed the back of the front seat which had bottles of goodies that passengers can snack on during their journey.

As if that was not enough, the back of another seat holds soft drinks that can go with whatever a rider is eating.

Surprised at the thoughtfulness, the lady jokingly said that in case she disappears, then they know who to hold responsible.

I rated him well

When @Lone59 said:

"My man wants his 5 star rating."

The lady replied:

"I gave him o…even wrote recommendation and tipped him extra for the 4 Alpenlebe sweets I licked."

Watch the video below:

When the clip was reshared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, it gathered hundreds of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

horeholuwafag said:

"The man is so nice. I don enter his car before."

chigozproxrick_ said:

"This is business class in a pro max way."

call_me_luchis said:

"Na only me remain way never jam this kind of Uber for lag Aswear I go pack everything go house."

lee_flawless said:

"I don enter this Uber before chop like 4 munchie n park plenty sweet."

bukola_oni_cake said:

"The man has been working for Uber for more than 5 years. That’s just his own way of making his clients to feel comfortable while riding with him! He don carry me one time like that."

yungtj7 said:

"This one na to go round trip… I no get destination."

maintouch said:

"Abeg where I fit get this kinda uber, he def gonna be my personal ride."

Source: Briefly News