A young man with the name Zackary South on TikTok has stirred reactions on social media with his container house

Zackary stated that the shipment took him three months to get from China after he placed the order

Many people who saw how the house was installed asked how much the building cost him financially

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man, Zackary South, has shown people the alternative route they can take to own a home without having to lay blocks and use cement.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Zackary revealed he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive.

The young man said that it took him three months to get the package. Photo source: TikTok/@zackarysouth

Source: UGC

How it was installed

When the container got to his place, it turned out to be a 2-bedroom house with a kitchen and bathroom after installation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

To set it up, the whole family had to put all hands on deck as they employed a car jack to place the house on some blocks.

They were able to stretch out the folded parts of the house. After spending hours on installation, the setup was completed.

In a subsequent video, the man revealed how much he spent for those asking him for the price of the house. He paid 20,000 AUD (R220 000) for the building and the shipment was R56 000.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Steve said:

"Perfect prefab building (how much it cost) could be used for first homes young people."

Evan Payne795 said:

"Why are people so interested in these things a trailer is a trailer."

JOY MARY AMEDA said:

"How much does it cost, cause I would love one."

Claudia Cindy Gonzal said:

"Adult version of Barbie folding dream house."

dontrunfrm45 said:

"I just want to know how much it cost."

michellebogart906 said:

"Cause you never own and pay taxes for life at least with this house you'd really own it."

nancysturgess said:

"This should be used for homeless what a great concept."

dortyboy said:

"Thats a final foundation. could have built a permanent foundation while waiting on this."

"This is a big deal": Man celebrates new house but peeps have questions

In more inspiring stories, Briefly News previously reported that a man shared his joy of becoming a homeowner by posting a snap of his new house and posting it on Twitter. He did not reveal where the house was located of if he had bought it or had it built in the post, but peeps' questions were centered around its size.

Source: Briefly News