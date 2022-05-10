The beautiful Linda Mtoba has the social media streets buzzing after uncovering her very own look-alike

With even the same shaped eyes and hairstyle, the influencer joked that she might have a long lost sibling

Mzansi took to the comments section and many peeps shared what they might do if they discovered their own doppelgangers

Local media personality, Linda Mtoba has the internet gushing after posting a pic of her new doppelganger. The influencer stumbled upon the stunning mystery lady when her pictures went viral on the timeline.

Linda Mtoba has found her look-alike. Image: @Linda_mtoba/Instagram, @hlonipha_n/Twitter

Source: Instagram

In an alternate reality, it seems the pretty twin took up a career in nursing as she cutely poses in her work uniform. Linda and her celebrity look-alike share the same big brown eyes, light skin and maybe even the same hairdresser.

Taking to her Twitter account, Linda jokingly remarked that she might need to ask her dad what he'd been up to.

Check out the post below:

South Africans could also not deny their uncanny resemblance. Many peeps headed to the comments section with a few jokes of their own with one man suggesting he had to make sure he was seeing straight.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

MadiNhlekza said:

"Listen to me, you look identical, niyafana, ama-twins. You look alike, amawele."

@Daphnedark1 said:

"Haha, at least it's a pic. Have you ever met someone who looks like you, athi haibo imina moss la looking at the person I have never been so confused in my life to watch someone who looks like me live."

Twin love: SA gets the feels from adorable twin pics shared by young mother

In more fun stories, Briefly News previously reported that a young South African mother turned on the feels when she shared a pic of her gorgeous twins. The Twitter post tugged at the heartstrings of many who either could relate or were touched.

A simple caption of the picture, which suggested that two is better than one, evoked a flurry of responses with over 14k Twitter users liking the post. Tweeps were also amazed at the mother's physique after having recently birthed two infants.

