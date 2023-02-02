Two men take centre stage in a viral dance video, showcasing their unique hip swirls and chest pumps set to Stimela's 2Point1

The video receives over 500,000 views and elicits a range of hilarious reactions from South Africans

With short shorts and unapologetic moves, the two men show that having a great time on the dance floor is all that matters

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Bringing shorts to the groove. @Neoza427/TikTok

Source: UGC

Is anyone's little brother missing a pair of shorts? South Africans seem to think so after watching a video of two guys busting dance moves to Stimela's 2Point1 at a groove.

The two took centre stage showcasing their jittery hip swirls and chest pumps much to the enjoyment of one passerby. She stopped mid-stride to give props where they were due, hyping the duo up.

We may not all be in agreement about the choreography, but we can admit that no one else in the room was doing it like they were.

The hips don't lie and the vibes don't die

Whatever your opinion of their short shorts and dance moves is, you can't help but appreciate that they look like they're having a great time. When it comes to groove, these guys understood the assignment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look at the video below:

People had hilarious reactions to the video

With over 500 000 views at the time of publishing the video reached South Africans everywhere who had something to say about...everything.

@ms_od1 said:

"kids are home looking for their shorts kanti bo brother ba busy ka Stimela "

@Phoenix added:

" my friends don't understand these are the type of guys I like"

@Maureen Mabuza commented:

"Great moves short pants were the theme of the evening"

@DEE♥️ concluded:

"I love this country no dull moment shame"

Mzansi man loses his mind while dancing at groove

Stimela strikes again as Briefly News reported on a man showing off his dance moves at a party. Compared to the previous two, he was draped in some nice fits to match the moves.

The video has racked up over 270 000 views and netizens loved every bit of it.

@dina_mkhulu commented:

"I just want to be his friend, he is always happy shame."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News