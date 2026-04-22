South African podcaster Nota Baloyi made some startling allegations against Somizi Mhlongo on Musi Pulse

The former Idols SA judge was previously arrested and convicted, but he maintained his innocence

South African social media users responded to Nota's bold claims, seemingly siding with him

Controversial podcaster and former music executive Nota Baloyi went viral for his remarks about Somizi Mhlongo.

Nota Baloyi unearthed Somizi Mhlongo's past conviction. Image: Nota, Somizi

Source: Instagram

On the latest episode of the podcast under Podcast and Chill Network, Nota spoke against having Somizi on the show, and Mzansi was left divided.

Nota makes worrying claims about Somizi

The Music Pulse hosts argued over calling Somizi Mhlongo to the show, with Thakgi saying he wants Som to dress him.

However, Nota boldly made claims about an alleged indecent assault incident with a waitress, which dominated headlines when Somizi was in his 30s.

"No, we don't want to ask an offender for a dress," he screamed. "He offered him a lift and took advantage of him. Is that the type of person you want dressing Mars or dressing you at your graduation?" he asked.

Watch the TikTok clip shared by Siyabongabro7 below:

Somizi's assault case revisited

In 2008, Somgaga was arrested after he allegedly picked up a man who had asked for a lift home. He took him to his house instead, and they had a few drinks, but that was not all that happened, claimed the man.

According to Daily Maverick, Som was convicted but had to pay a fine of R3000. The former Idols SA judge maintained his innocence and stated that the allegations changed his life.

“That’s the day that changed everything for me,” Somizi told Jacaranda FM.

Nota Baloyi is against working with Somizi Mhlongo. Image: Somizimhlongo

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Nota's claims

Mzansi seems to be siding with Nota. Below are some of the reactions:

londekabethwan said:

"Ayi, I hate how this show is slowly making me love Nota."

Jose Elias exclaimed:

"Unathi has beeeeeeen saying this!"

sagg.luv asked:

"Allegedly, what when Somizi was convicted with a fine?"

Msunduzi said:

"Siding with Nota was not on my bingo card."

Mlungisi questioned:

"Failing to understand why everyone is acting as if they’ve never heard this before."

Buhle said:

"And I always wonder why people are fond of him."

Somizi reacts to wave of arrests

In a recent report from Briefly News, Somizi reacted to the recent arrests, with the latest being businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi, whose assets were recovered by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). It is alleged that he was overcharging Eskom by R73.65 million for electrical relays priced at R50,000 each.

Recently, the Ekurhuleni City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla, was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport,

"The thing about wishing you had someone else's life is that you lose focus on your own. There were people whom, at some point, I looked at and lost focus on my life, and felt like an underachiever. People would be driving McLarens and Rolls-Royces, and I would be in my G-Wagon feeling like an underachiever. Rather take a snail's pace legitimately than take a cheetah's pace."

Source: Briefly News