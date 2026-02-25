Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has officially joined MacG's Podcast And Chill Network as the new co-host of Music Pulse

During the network's cabinet reshuffle special, they announced that Piano Pulse has been revamped to accommodate other genres

Mzansi is here for this, with Nota Baloyi admitting that he was nervous at first, but the response made him excited

Nota Baloyi joins MacG's Podcast And Chill Network as new co-host for 'Music Pulse'. Image: Lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Big changes are coming to MacG's Podcast and Chill Network. At the recent cabinet reshuffle, they announced new faces joining the fam, one of them being Nota Baloyi.

During the live YouTube broadcast, they announced that the ever-trending Piano Pulse has rebranded to Music Pulse.

Nota joins MacG's network

With Piano Pulse stepping away from providing commentary on just Amapiano, they rebranded to Music Pulse, which now covers the broader genres, including gospel, hip hop, house, Afro house, maskandi and much more.

Reacting to the news, Nota admitted that the nerves hit him hard. However, the roars from the audience eased him, and he became excited. Nota explained the importance of catering for other genres.

"I was nervous until I heard those cheers. Made my night, here’s to your Tuesdays from the 3rd day of the 3rd month at 3 PM. There’s more to SA Music than Amapiano. Podcast with MacG is the new home of the Music Business Authority. I’m out of retirement!" he exclaimed.

Mzansi responds to Nota's new gig

This is what SA had to say:

@QunitonLeBron03 said:

"You are very good and knowledgeable, my GOAT. Your problem is that you like to be aggressive unnecessarily sometimes. We like you here in Turkey."

@MightiJamie said:

"Podcast and Chill Network just became the new DSTV. This is revolutionary and well-thought-out. I will ask Londy if she has any pictures of Hangwani."

@XexeXOM stated:

"We hope this doesn't distract you from separating knowledge from nonsense. The country values your analysis of global affairs and South Africa’s emotional politics."

@tuse11 shared:

"Wow. Hope they will stream live all current affairs from court cases, parliament, commissions, political rallies, university and TVET sports live as they happen."

@Muzi_Dinga exclaimed:

"Revolutionary! Even though there are too many pieces to move, they need that symbiotic element to their movement to make it work, but overall, a stern reminder to DSTV traditional media ought to make moves and acquaint themselves with streaming platforms/content creation."

@MLindubuhle exclaimed:

"He just cheated the game! So proud of this dude! He created an actual channel!"

Nota Baloyi is the newest member of Podcast and Chill Network. Image: LavidaNota

Source: Instagram

Kwesta and Nando's fight escalates

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi allegedly threatened to sue Nando’s over the use of Kwesta’s song in one of its meal advertisements, reportedly demanding R850,000.

However, the food chain, Nando's, responded with a statement released on its official X (Twitter) account. Social media users reacted strongly, with some questioning whether Kwesta was paid, while others debated music rights and poked fun at Nota Baloyi.

Source: Briefly News