Nota Baloyi allegedly threatened to sue Nando’s over the use of Kwesta’s song in one of its meal advertisements, reportedly demanding R850,000

On Tuesday, 27 January 2026, Nando's responded with a statement released on its official X (Twitter) account

Social media users reacted strongly, with some questioning whether Kwesta was paid, while others debated music rights and poked fun at Nota Baloyi

Nando’s responded to Nota Baloyi after he threatened to sue for R850,000 over Kwesta's song. Image: NandosSA/X, lavidanota/Instagram

Fast-food chain Nando’s has responded to reports that controversial music executive Nota Baloyi threatened to sue it for using one of Kwesta’s songs in its meal advertisements.

According to a report by Daily Sun on Monday, 26 January 2026, Nota Baloyi threatened to institute legal proceedings against Nando’s for using a song that sampled the late Brenda Fassie’s music. He said his company was seeking the same R850,000 fee charged by Downtown Music Publishing Africa for the usage of the song.

Nando’s responds to Nota Baloyi’s alleged R850K legal threat

In a statement released on its official X (Twitter) account on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, Nando’s responded to claims that Nota Baloyi had threatened to sue them over the use of Kwesta’s Spirit in one of their adverts.

Nando’s said that it sent a letter to Nota Baloyi in November 2025, but never received a response from him regarding the rights to use Spirit.

“We are aware of the allegations of unlawfully using the ‘Spirit' track. These allegations are completely incorrect. A letter addressing these allegations was sent to Mr Baloyi (Nota) in November 2025, to which we have never received a response,” part of the statement reads.

The fast-food chain, known for its cheeky adverts, said that it secured the rights to use the Spirit track in full collaboration with the original composers and all rights holders represented by Downtown Music T/A Sheer Publishing.

“Our process was transparent and is fully aligned with all legal requirements,” Nando’s argued.

Nando’s said that it would continue using the song in its advertisement based on the arrangement it reached with the original composers and all rights holders represented by Downtown Music T/A Sheer Publishing.

“Based on our engagements and all the information available to us, we have no reason to doubt the validity of the rights granted by the relevant licence holders and will therefore continue to use the composition as licensed,” the statement added.

Nandos suggested that if Nota Baloyi has any issue with the use of the song in its advert, he should seek redress with the alleged relevant music publishing parties.

Read the full statement below:

In the comments, social media users responded with questions, while some threw shade at Nota Baloyi.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZikhaliBandile asked:

“I don't care about Nota, and I wish he doesn't receive a cent, but my main question is @KwestaDaKAR paid at least? And is it an endorsement deal for him?”

@AmaPianoSA remarked:

“This statement makes it impossible to tell if what's being contested is the rights to the composition (song), the sound recording (track), or both?”

@Ayanda_Mazz said:

“Nota really has long money ne? You telling me that guy is somehow pocketing something from ‘Spirit’, ‘Ngud’ and many more made by Kwesta?”

@JustXavierB joked:

“@lavidaNOTA is gonna grill y'all shem. Just give the man free Nandos for 2026, guys. He will drop the case.”

@Mqammy_Enhle asked:

“Is Kwesta getting anything though?”

@Munash_Tondoya said:

“You honestly didn't need to respond to this.”

SA reacted to Nando’s response to Nota Baloyi. Image: lavidanota

DJ Maphorisa hits back at Nota Baloyi over royalties

While Nota Baloyi is chasing Nando's over royalties, DJ Maphorisa called him out for allegedly failing to pay him his dues for producing a song for Kwesta, as recently reported by Briefly News.

DJ Maphorisa and Nota Baloyi engaged in a heated back-and-forth on social media recently, with one showing tough love, while the other doing the opposite.

