Well-known actress Nambitha Mpumlwana had social media buzzing over the weekend when her alleged shoplifting case made headlines

The former Generations actress previously had her fans concerned when it was alleged that she was arrested for shoplifting

Social media users and fans of the legendary actress commented on the star's case over the weekend

SA reacts to 'Generations' actress Nambitha Mpumlwana's shoplifting drama. Images: Nambitham

Former Generations actress Nambitha Mpumlwana's legal woes continue after her reported shoplifting incident in Randburg at Ferndale Mall.

The former Ashes to Ashes actress recently made headlines when she was spotted doing grocery shopping at Checkers.

Entertainment channel @MDNTV.Live shared on its Instagram account on Sunday, 25 January 2026, that the actress is waiting for the outcome of the NPA diversion programme after an alleged shoplifting arrest.

Daily Sun reported on Saturday, 24 January 2026, that the actress is facing ongoing legal uncertainty after her arrest last year (2025) in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, on allegations of shoplifting beauty products.

The publication adds that Mpumlwana was charged with allegedly stealing lipsticks valued at around R160 from a Dis‑Chem store in Ferndale Mall and was apprehended by Randburg police.

According to media reports, the legendary actress reportedly denied the allegations and said the incident was a “misunderstanding,” before being released on R1 000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reportedly placed the actress's shoplifting case into its diversion programme, which is a rehabilitation‑focused alternative to prosecution that could see the matter resolved without a criminal conviction if completed.

NPA’s South Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, shared with the publication that the prosecution was provisionally withdrawn to allow Mpumlwana to participate in the programme, which can involve counselling, community service, and other corrective measures.

The actress's representatives have not publicly commented on the current status of the case.

Social media users respond to the actress's shoplifting incident

Mncedisi Dinga said:

"I also forgot to pay for a newspaper, which I was reading while I was paying for other items,s and the security personnel noticed that on my way out, the security personnel reminded me to pay instead of arresting me, so I think also security personnel are trained differently."

Zola Ntongo Jack wrote:

"The legend is a thief."

Mangena Tshivakati replied:

"More than once, I have seen mothers steal items and hide them on their baby's prams and go past security undetected."

Siphilanzima Shoko responded:

"What would gone wrong? Arrested for R160 and pay a fine of R10 000."

King Kay Kamvalethu commented:

"There is no misunderstanding, rich people do steal. I worked at Woolworths for years, seeing white people who buy groceries that cost Around R4000 every week steal some items was shocking and confusing as to why."

Former 'Generations' actress Nambitha Mpumlwana awaits the NPA regarding a shoplifting incident. Images: ShowmaxOnline

