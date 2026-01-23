A popular flame-grilled chicken franchise had social media in stitches after allegedly taking a cheeky swipe at its competitor over a recent viral clip

The post appeared on X on January 22 2026, where it gained traction as the brand joined the trending franchise’s conversation

Social media users praised the marketing team for their quick wit and noted that they never miss an opportunity to turn a situation into a joke

The famous chicken franchise allegedly shared a side-by-side photo comparing their grillers to competitors doing gardening work. Image: Ninthgrid / Nando's

The fast-food giant known for its savage marketing, Nando’s, has once again lived up to its reputation by allegedly roasting a rival establishment.

An alleged poster from the establishment was shared on X and gained significant engagement from an entertained online community.

The post, said to be from Nando's, poked fun at the Steers franchise after a video circulated on social media of restaurant employees doing garden work outside the establishment instead of being in the kitchen. The poster features two random men in purple t-shirts, which is the same-colour uniform as Steers' company. Next to it is a picture of a man wearing a Nando's apron braaiing meat on the grill.

The cheeky swipe allegedly from Nando’s

In the signature savage nature of the brand, the post is captioned with the words “Some people do garden on the clock. We do grilling.” X user @LeratoPillayZA jokingly captioned her post, asking why Nando's would roast Steers like that, finding the whole comeback amusing.

See the X post below:

SA loves the Nando’s marketing team

The post gained 338K views and over 600 comments from an entertained online community. Many viewers were in stitches and shared how much respect they have for the brand for taking their competitors seriously in such a humorous way. Some jokingly said they knew the brand would never let the gardening saga slide without a comment. Others were impressed by the timing of the post and noted that this kind of healthy competition makes the local fast-food industry more engaging for customers.

Entertained viewers noted that no brand is safe from a roasting once a video goes viral on social media. Image: Ninthgrid

User @Snepto6074 added:

"Nando's takes their competitors seriously."

User @BongzSibeko commented:

"Nando's has the same mentality as Twitter users; everything turns into a meme. 🤣."

User @Mzansi4shor said:

"Nando's is the champion, guys 😂."

User @User @ladymtami added:

"Nandos mara."

User @Xing_Xing100 shared:

"Marketing team at Nando’s deserves a monthly bonus 😂."

User @MYavhudi said:

"Whenever they get a chance, they grab it with both hands."

User @Mapentle3 shared:

"I'm never going to eat @SteersS again, what if the workers start by cleaning toilets before making those wacky Wednesday burgers?"

