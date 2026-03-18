Alfred Ntombela is said to be working at Roots Butchery after allegedly falling on hard times

A photo of the veteran actor wearing the uniform of the company surfaced online and instantly went viral, sparking a wave of worry among long-time fans

Meanwhile, critics argued that Ntombela's work with Roots was more than just a nine-to-five, slamming the claims that he had been experiencing hardship

Fans worried that veteran actor Alfred Ntombela had fallen on hard times. Images: alfredntombela

Source: Instagram

The internet was sent into a frenzy after a photograph of legendary comedic actor Alfred Ntombela wearing a Roots Butchery uniform began circulating across social media.

On 17 March 2026, a photo of the veteran actor surfaced and left fans worried and convinced he may have fallen on hard times.

Famous for his appearance in legendary film-maker Leon Schuster's films Mama Jack and Mr Bones, Ntombela, also known to fans as Shorty, was pictured beside a counter in what many assumed was a shift in his career away from the limelight.

However, the narrative of "hardship" was quickly challenged by those familiar with his recent business moves.

Instead of a sign of struggle, Ntombela’s presence at the butchery appears to be part of a professional partnership. Having recently hosted the Roots Carnival and the brand's 20th-anniversary celebrations, it seems the veteran star is leaning into a lucrative brand ambassador role rather than facing financial troubles.

Critics were quick to point out that seeing a celebrity in uniform is often just a clever marketing move, not a desperate nine-to-five.

Similarly, Nasty C was also spotted in a SPAR uniform in 2025 as part of a challenge to experience the daily lives of his fans.

Alfred Ntombela was rumoured to be working at Roots. Image: alfredntombela

Source: Instagram

For Ntombela, this wouldn't be his first time making a bold shift from film to corporate and taking the role of a brand ambassador for major companies. He has also promoted companies like Esquire Technologies and the Kai Thai Spa on his social media page, showing that he is no stranger to leveraging his star power in the business world.

While the viral image may have caused a stir, Ntombela's track record suggests that he is simply expanding his professional portfolio, despite many fans' concerns about his financial standing.

See Alfred Ntombela's picture below.

Alfred Ntombela's photo gets fans talking

Loyal fans expressed concern for the actor's well-being and financial standing. Read some of their comments below.

buyimac28 said:

"South Africa is honestly not taking care of us, our own era is failing so many of us!

ThugPassion06 asked:

"Is he not getting royalties from those movies he made with Leon Schuster?"

NtxndoZAR wrote:

"I wish actors could learn how to invest and prioritise in long-term retirement schemes, because you had the bag at one point and you blew it."

charley_ziggy was curious:

"@ChrisExcel102, is this true? We will hunt Leon Schuster down all over the country."

Meanwhile, others reassured supporters that Ntombela was far from financial ruin.

TshiiPree said:

"At least he’s working."

AyndaMthimkhulu added:

"He literally owns that store, and secondly, what’s sad about still having a consistent source of income?"

ATHA_N wrote:

"At least he’s working and not going around begging."

IG_Jay_Khath posted:

"Meanwhile, he is the brand ambassador."

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