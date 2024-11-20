Acclaimed actor Alfred Ntombela forms part of a stellar cast on Netflix's upcoming comedy movie, Mabaso Family Reunion: The Funeral

In a recent interview, the actor shared that his latest role is different from the comedic parts he's usually recognised for

He thanked actor and filmmaker Leon Schuster for the opportunities to appear alongside him in many of his movies

Alfred Ntombela is set to treat viewers with his new role in a brand-new Netflix series, hitting screens on November 23, 2024.

Alfred is set to stun in a different role

Legendary actor Alfred Ntombela is set to flex his acting muscles in a new comedy-drama series titled Mabaso Family Reunion: The Funeral. Known for his iconic partnership with Leon Schuster since the 90s, Ntombela will take on a role that will catch viewers off guard, breaking free from his usual typecast.

Alfred shared in an interview with Sowetan that he often lands goofy and funny roles, but in this series, viewers will get to see his range as a versatile actor.

“I’m usually typecast for a comedic role, and I don’t have an issue with that. However, I possess many qualities as an actor."

Meeting by chance

Lady luck was on Alfred's side when he ran into director and actor Mandla N at King Shaka Airport in Durban. This encounter landed him a role in Mabaso Family Reunion: The Reunion. The 52-year-old actor revealed that he had wanted to work with Mandla N since his days on SABC 1's City Ses'la.

Lessons from Leon Schuster

Alfred Ntombela is known for his work in Leon Schuster's films. He mentioned that Leon, who is reportedly not in good health, is like a father figure to him, and he’s thankful for the opportunities that changed his life.

"Leon Schuster will always be like a father to me. He gave me his palm to grab and jump the difficult waves that took me to where I am today. I’ll forever be grateful to him."

Black Brain Pictures, which has produced stellar shows such as Isitha: The Enemy, is behind the creation of Mabaso Family Reunion: The Funeral. This comedy-drama series boasts an impressive cast featuring actors like Lerato Mvelase, Bonko Khoza, Thulani Mtsweni, and Jerry Wa Makhetha, among others.

