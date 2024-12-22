Alfred Ntombela left tongues wagging after people saw that he works hard even beyond the movie space

The iconic actor best known for his Mr Bones role as Kuvuki youth was spotted at his alleged second job

Alfred Ntombela's hustle earned people's admiration, while others insisted there was more than what meets the eye

Beloved SA actor Alfred Ntombela had to pick up another job. He is involved in a gig that has little to do with appearing in movies or TV.

‘Mr Bones's Alfred Ntombela is surrounded by rumours that he works as a Roots Butchery promoter, but fans shut it down. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Alfred Ntombela's hard work, even his success as an actor, inspired online users. People shared their reactions to finding out how else the actor allegedly makes a living.

Alfred Ntombela allegedly works new side gig

A photo of Alfred on X by @nyebe_official claimed that he works as a promoter at Roots Butchery. The post alleged that he was dancing to Biri Marung in an effort to entertain Roots Butchery clients. See the post below:

SA applauds Alfred Ntombela

People commented on the post, saying it was admirable that Alfred was making an honest living. Many also commended him for not asking for donations and getting a job but other netizens insisted that Alfred owns the Roots Butchery branch.

Alfred has been working closely with Roots Butchery, as The Citizen reported that Alfred MCed a Roots Butchery event in November 2024. Another netizen claimed Alfred is a shareholder of Kai Thai Spa, and the actor once posted a video thanking clients on behalf of the business on Instagram.

@Izwe_Lethu_2020 asked:

"What if he's a part-owner of the franchise?"

@Tebaaaxx insisted:

"Bathong, He owns that Roots, and he is a shareholder for Spa called Kai Thai Spa."

10SixGun claimed:

"He owns that Roots."

@StraightupGal wrote:

"I'm personally proud of him for doing what he needs to instead of asking for donations. We are all going through it. God will open doors for him; God sees his efforts."

@Supha1959 speculated:

"Guys, Roots pays him well, and he loves what he's doing."

@TeeeCee declared:

"I'm happy for him."

Source: Briefly News