The Legacy actor Ronnie Nyakale savagely clapped back at haters over Bolt driving criticism

It was revealed that he left the acting world to become a bolt driver, and he has been doing this for a while

The actor left the SABC 1 soapie this year on 28 August, and he has since become an e-hailing worker

As someone who made a huge mark in the acting industry dating back to his Yizo Yizo years, Ronnie Nyakale left it all to become a Bolt driver.

Ronnie Nyakale throws middle finger to haters

In a viral video that has been trending on social media, former Generations: The Legacy actor Ronnie Nyakale is listening to Brickz’s popular song, Shovel’ekhishini.

Ronnie sent a clear message when he chose the song, as it speaks about hard work and dedication. He wrote, “Hustlers, where are you?”

X user @NalaThokozane posted the video of Ronnie vibing to the song with the caption:

"Brother Ronnie is honestly not bothered by the social media noise and focused on his hustle as an Uber driver."

Mzansi lauds Ronnie and give him flowers

Many people online praised Ronnie Nyakale for providing for himself and his family even after his acting career was put on pause.

@TshepoTC11 said:

"That’s a good song “Shovel’ekishini”

@Barffoon advised:

"He should charge 20% more coz riding with Papa Action is a premium experience."

@ross_rori remarked:

"When are we canceling Mfundi Vundla? That greedy man."

@CRangataJ praised:

"Not posting Capitec cards, not bothering anyone. Love it for him."

@Miranda_Shongwe shared:

"People should truly focus on their own lives - because when you’re busy building, growing and thriving, there’s no time to meddle in someone else’s story."

@SerogoleManape lauded him:

"Humble Tsotsi, I met this guy a few times. The level of respect he has for people is too much."

@PostiveImpact89 stated:

"As he shouldn't be bothered vele. My guy must keep happy, doing what he has to do."

@Nongqiza77 shared:

"He knows people being driven around by a celebrity is going to generate noise and attention and eventually some gigs pop-up, thats what I love about men they use their brains n grit to survive not drama or complaining to half the world."

@senzekom shared:

"Honestly, the guy is making money, and I don’t understand what is wrong with people. I think most of us need that extra income; I myself am thinking of a side hustle during weekends."

