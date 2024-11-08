Warren Masemola's acting in Skeem Saam has been praised by fans, with his portrayal of Gopane, a taxi driver searching for his son, captivating viewers

Social media users believe Masemola's character has revitalized the show's storyline, urging the writers to keep him on

Many fans highlighted specific moments of his performance and lauded him as one of Mzansi's finest actors

Warren Masemola has been hailed for his impressive acting skills in Skeem Saam. The star's name shot up the social media charts following the show's latest episode.

‘Skeem Saam’ fans have praised Warren Masemola for his acting skills. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Warren Masemola praised for his acting skills

Warren Masemola has proved once again why he is regarded as one of the best actors in Mzansi. The star had Skeem Saam viewers glued to the SABC1 channel.

Taking to social media, Skeem Saam viewers lauded Masemola's character, Gopane, for reviving the soapie. Many loved how Gopane, a taxi driver, is ready to go over and above to find his missing son.

SA reacts to Warren Masemola's acting skills

Social media users who have been complaining about Skeem Saam's boring storyline think Masemola's character will reignite the spark. Many pleaded with the writers not to write off Gopane's storyline.

@Real_TheGuy_ZA said:

"Please don’t write off this guy’s character I beg you skeem saam I’ll pay him if it comes to that point yena le Maphosa please."

@ziqhamoS wrote:

"A re thomeng!" The pose says 'I have all the time in the world' Ndinga fainter😂🤣😂."

@bonganisikhosa7 commented

"Am here for the machete pose 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @warrenmasemola you are a legend Bro!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@thabiso67422761 said:

"At this point, I just want to give the writers their flowers 😂🙌"

@MaediSegooa added:

"Half past 7 is half past 7."

@BlazingLEGOs said:

"Warren deserves an Oscar 😂😂😂"

