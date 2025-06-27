How did Erin die in Blue Bloods season 14? Finale breakdown

The question 'How did Erin die in Blue Bloods season 14?' expected the series to kill one of the show's integral characters, but she does not die. All the Reagans get a happy ending in the series' final episode, End of Tour, which is packed with demise, reunions, and love.

Key takeaways

ABC's Blue Bloods ended on December 13, 2024, after premiering on September 24, 2010, with 14 seasons and 293 episodes.

ended on December 13, 2024, after premiering on September 24, 2010, with 14 seasons and 293 episodes. No member of the Reagan family dies in the series finale.

In the jam-packed finale, Erin and Jack remarry, Eddie and Jamie announce pregnancy, while Danny starts focusing on his love life.

Erin teams up with her family on the series' last case

Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is the only daughter of Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Unlike her brothers, who are all cops, she becomes the Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney's Office.

Her position places her at odds with her brother, Danny, because of their clashing approaches to law enforcement, but they often help each other. When Erin gets shot in Blue Bloods Season 4, Episode 3 (To Protect and Serve) after being taken hostage in a courtroom, Danny manages to save her.

In Blue Bloods season 13, she desires to run for District Attorney but ultimately chooses to remain the ADA until the last episode. In the series finale, Erin teams up with her family when gangs attack the city. Erin seeks help from her ex-husband, criminal defence attorney Jack Boyle, to get information on the incarcerated father of the mayor's shooter so that Frank can see him.

Erin remarries Jack on the Blue Bloods finale

Erin Reagan navigates life as a single mother to her daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle), whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann). Jack and Erin divorced before the series began, and often showed unresolved feelings towards each other in the series.

In a surprising series finale twist, Erin and Jack give their marriage another chance. Jack tells her, "We tried marriage, remember?" Erin replies, "Maybe we try both feet?" She then promises it will be "different this time" and proposes,

Party of two? City Hall? Tell everybody about it after the fact?

Jack and Erin's secret marriage happens off-screen. They choose not to tell the rest of the Reagan family in the Blue Bloods season 14 finale to avoid stealing Jamie and Eddie's moment.

Frank does not retire

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) remains the New York Police Commissioner in the Blue Bloods series finale. When Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) is shot and the city faces coordinated attacks, he gives Frank the keys to the city to allow him to handle the escalating situation.

The series's creators did not pursue Frank's retirement storyline. Showrunner Kevin Wade explained why in a May 2024 interview with TV Insider, saying:

We didn't really pursue that avenue because the show is built on him being the police commissioner of New York City.

Jamie Reagan expects first child with Eddie

Jamie (Will Estes), the youngest son of Frank, is a dedicated NYPD officer who gets promoted to sergeant detective in the field intelligence unit in season 14. In the series finale, Jamie and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) reveal at the family dinner that they are expecting their first child.

Frank tells them, "Can't think of anyone who would make better parents than you two." Earlier in the final episode, Eddie is grazed by a bullet after being ambushed by two shooters on a motorcycle. Her partner, Officer Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan), is killed in the shootout. Jamie and Joe Hill help her track the perpetrator, and she arrests him using Badillo's handcuffs.

Danny Reagan shows promise in his personal life

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) helps crack a gang-related murder case in the Blue Bloods finale. When a NYC judge's death is linked to the Ace Double Treys gang, he teams up with his longtime partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to track down gang member Carlos Ramirez (Manny Perez).

He also has a heartfelt conversation with his grandfather, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), who advises him to find someone to settle down with. He had spent years focusing on work and raising his two sons as a widower after his wife, ER nurse Linda, died in a helicopter crash before the start of season 8.

Danny's younger son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) reveals in Blue Bloods' second-last episode that he will graduate from New York University a year early. His career path is not made clear in the finale. His other son, Jack, was revealed to have an interest in medicine.

In the last scene at the precinct, Danny asks Maria Baez out on a pizza date. His story will continue in the Blue Bloods spinoff series, Boston Blue when he transfers from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department. The show is set to premiere on CBS in the fall of 2025.

Joe Hill fully embraces his Reagan identity

Throughout the series, Joe Hill (portrayed by Will Hochman) has a complex relationship with the Reagans. He is the son of Frank's eldest son, Joe Reagan, who died in the line of duty before the series began. Hill struggled to live up to the family name. When Jamie and Eddie announce their pregnancy at the family dinner, Joe remarks that the baby "is lucky to be a Reagan."

The Reagans have one last family dinner

After attending Badillo's funeral, Blue Bloods concludes with the traditional Reagan family Sunday dinner. Everyone comes together, including Frank, Danny, Erin, Jamie, Eddie, Henry, Nicky, Jack Boyle, and Sean. Frank expresses his pride in the family. In the final scene, he looks around the table and says:

You know, we've got a lot to be thankful for. And looking around this table, I gotta say, I couldn't be more proud or grateful.

Why the Reagans were not killed off in Blue Bloods ending

Officer Badillo is the only major character who dies in the Blue Bloods series finale. While talking to Deadline in December 2024, showrunner Kevin Wade said that killing any Reagan was not good for the show's legacy and chose to focus on the family's strength and unity.

I thought the audience would have hated it -- It's a Friday night at 10 o'clock entertainment... I don't think they wanted a dead Henry or a dead Frank.

With Erin not dying in Blue Bloods season 14, she has the promise of a rekindled future alongside Jack Boyle and their daughter Nicky. It is unclear if the Reagans will appear in Danny's spinoff series, Boston Blue.

