Who are Vanessa Ray's husband and ex-husband? Everything to know

Vanessa Ray is an American actress best known for starring in Pretty Little Liars, Suits and Blue Bloods. She has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Due to this popularity, many of the star’s fans are curious about the man who won her heart off-screen. So, who is Vanessa Ray's husband?

Vanessa Ray at the Delacorte Theatre in New York City, USA. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: UGC

Ray made her career debut in 2003 as Chris in the youth-oriented video short feature The Sparky Chronicles: The Map. In 2015, she won a Teen Choice Award for her natural talent.

Vanessa Ray's profile summary and bio

Full name Vanessa Ray Liptak Nickname Vanessa Gender Female Date of birth 24 June 1981 Age 42 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Livermore, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Body measurements in inches 37-26-37 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Landon Beard Parents James and Valerie Liptak Profession Actress Years active 2003-present Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Vanessa Ray's husband

Actress Vanessa Ray at the world premiere of Cats at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: UGC

Vanessa Ray exchanged nuptials with actor Derek James Baynham on 8 January 2003. However, they divorced in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences.

In March 2015, Ray made a social media announcement that she was engaged to her boyfriend of six years and Hollywood star, Landon Beard. The couple married on 14 June 2015 at the Condor’s Nest Ranch in San Diego County, California.

How old is Vanessa Ray?

Ray (aged 42 as of 2023) was born on 24 June 1981 in Livermore, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Ray’s parents are James and Valerie Liptak.

Vanessa Ray’s height

The on-screen star stands 5 feet 3 inches (163 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 58 kilograms (128 pounds). Her body measurements are 37-26-37 inches. Vanessa features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Is Vanessa Ray bipolar?

In 2020, while being interviewed in The Pink Lemonade podcast, Vanessa revealed she has bipolar disorder. She was first diagnosed while spending three months in a mental health facility.

Vanessa Ray at the School Of Rock Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: UGC

Professional career

With a career spanning over two decades, Vanessa has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Finding Chance (2008)

(2008) Bored to Death (2009)

(2009) White Collar (2009)

(2009) Trust Me (2011)

(2011) Nurse Jackie (2011)

(2011) Girls (2012)

(2012) Not Waving but Drowning (2012)

(2012) The Last Day of August (2012)

(2012) The Mentalist (2013)

(2013) Mutual Friends (2013)

(2013) Wisdom Teeth (2013)

(2013) My Day (2014)

(2014) Are You Joking? (2014)

(2014) All in Time (2015)

(2015) Serialized (2016)

How much is Vanessa Ray’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ray has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.

Ray's zodiac sign is Cancer. Photo: John Paul Filo, Dia Dipasupil, Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vanessa Ray’s profiles

The California native is active on social media. She has 593k Instagram followers and 82.9k followers on Twitter. In addition, Vanessa has 18k Facebook followers as of 30 October 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Vanessa Ray’s husband?’’. Ray and Beard have enjoyed marital bliss for eight years. They seem happy and in love.

READ ALSO: Personal life of Young Jeezy's wife: What is she doing after the divorce?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about television personality Jeannie Mai. She married Atlanta rapper Joung Jeezy in early 2021.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie in September 2023 after two years of marriage. Check the article for more on what led to the end of their marriage.

Source: Briefly News