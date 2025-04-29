Rachel Zegler's boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, keeps her grounded amid her rise to stardom. An actor himself, he is conversant with some of the pressures of Hollywood. In her cover story for Elle magazine's 2024 May Rising Star issue, she acknowledged him for always holding her down.

He deeply understands what I go through, can bring me back to earth, and tells me when it does not matter. He reminds me to be in the present moment and stops me from constantly checking my phone and focusing on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet.

Key takeaways

Josh Andrés Rivera and Rachel Zegler have a six-year age difference .

. They have been dating for over three years .

. The duo co-starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Rachel Zegler's boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, has been by her side since 2021

The Spellbound actress and her partner first went public with their romance on 17 February 2021 when she tweeted:

I love Josh Andrés Rivera.

Since then, the couple has become inseparable on and off-screen. They often grace red-carpet events together.

Josh Andrés Rivera and Rachel Zegler's relationship timeline

Rachel and Josh met on the West Side Story set in 2019. She plays the female lead, Maria, betrothed to Rivera's character, Chino. But unlike their on-screen failed relationship, Zegler and Andrés's real-life relationship seems to bear fruits.

December 2021: Rachel posts photos alongside Josh while doing West Side Story press

During the event, Rachel posed next to Josh on the red carpet. She also uploaded a cuddly and playful video of them alongside the caption:

Pretty good week!

They attended the film's Los Angeles premiere the same year and spent Christmas Eve together.

February 2022: Zegler posts her Valentine, Rivera

According to People, the on-screen star posted a now-video of them having dinner on Valentine's Day. She wrote:

Happy Love Day from me and mine!

March 2022: Rachel pens Josh a heartfelt message in her National Board Review speech

When Zegler was awarded Best Actor for her West Side Story role on the 15th, she took to X to thank her family and friends. She also gave a shoutout to her boyfriend, writing:

I want to thank the love of my life, whom I was fortunate to meet on the set of this film many moons ago. I appreciate you for always holding my hand. I enjoy doing life with you.

Rachel referred to Rivera as her better half the same month after the 2022 Oscars.

April 2022: The couple attends the Grammys

Andrés and Rachel proved their relationship was going strong with their romantic moments during the event. The actress performed the In Memoriam segment alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt.

June 2022: Rachel and Josh are cast in the Hunger Games prequel

On the 15th, it was announced that the couple would star in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Zegler portrayed Lucy Gray, while Rivera played Sejanus Plinth in the show that hit theatres in 2023.

October 2023: The actress marks their second anniversary in style

Rachel celebrated this milestone in their relationship via a now-deleted Instagram post that read:

2 years! Happy anniversary, whammo. I love you more each day. You are the most grounded part of me!

November 2023: Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera speak about working together in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

While speaking to People during the Hollywood premiere of the film, the on-screen star revealed:

Having a familiar face on set is comforting. As Josh's partner, friend and coworker, I am thrilled to see his career take shape. I love him so much.

Rivera added:

We could lean on each other as we explored this different country together. I am a lucky man!

May 2024: The Hollywood star celebrates her partner during his 29th birthday

While posting photos of their romantic moments, Rachel took to Instagram Stories to commemorate Josh on his special day. Her caption read:

It is my best friend's birthday. I am so fortunate to be loved by him.

FAQs

Rachel and Josh are considered a power couple in the entertainment industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about them:

How old is Rachel Zegler?

The American actress (23 as of April 2025) was born on 3 May 2001 in Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. Her father, Craig, is of Polish descent, while her mother, Gina, has Colombian ancestry. She has an older sister named Jacqueline.

How rich is Rachel Zegler?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rachel is worth $3 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious acting career.

What is Rachel Zegler's height?

The New Jersey native stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are approximately 31-24-32 in.

Where is Josh Andrés Rivera from?

Josh's parents are natives of Puerto Rico and lived in North Carolina at the time of his birth. After their separation, his mother moved to Boulder, Colorado.

Are Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera still together?

The pair stirred up breakup speculations after Zegler reportedly edited some Instagram photos to exclude Rivera. Neither party has addressed the split rumour.

Rachel Zegler's boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, is best known for starring in West Side Story. The couple made their relationship X (Twitter) official in 2021. They have previously cited their ability to relate to each other professionally as a reason behind the success of their relationship.

