Denise Zimba is excited to rejoin 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: @missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba on her return to Generations: The Legacy

Generations: The Legacy has been going above and beyond to spice things up for the fans and followers. The SABC1 show recently excited fans when they announced the return of Mary, a character played by the beautiful and talented Denise Zimba.

According to the Daily Sun, Denise Zimba is excited to reprise her role as Mary. The actress, who joined the legendary cast in 2014, said Generations will always be family to her. Denise said she was ecstatic to be back on set, even for a short while. She said:

"The Generations team will always be family to me. It helped my career in my early days, and I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity that was given. I'm lucky enough to be an ambassador for Catrice Cosmetics Africa.

"They had made a great partnership with Generations and needed a character known to the audience to relay the storyline. It was only fitting that they brought me along to be a part of the great story. My character was never killed off, luckily, and it was just great divine timing."

Denise Zimba talks about motherhood and divorce

The star also opened up about her ongoing divorce. She said it has been challenging, but she has kept it together for her girls Leah (5) and Mila (14 months). Zimba also added that she is working on a few exciting projects that fans should look out for.

