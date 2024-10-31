Denise Zimba Reprises Her Role As Mary in ‘Generations: The Legacy’ After 10-Year Hiatus
- Denise Zimba, known for her role as Mary, is returning to Generations: The Legacy, thrilling fans of the popular SABC1 show
- Zimba, who joined the cast in 2014, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and noted her partnership with Catrice Cosmetics Africa as part of her comeback storyline
- Additionally, Zimba shared personal updates, mentioning her ongoing divorce and her focus on motherhood with her daughters, Leah and Mila
Generations: The Legacy fans are in for a special treat as famous South African actress Denise Zimba is set to reprise her role as Mary on the show.
Denise Zimba on her return to Generations: The Legacy
Generations: The Legacy has been going above and beyond to spice things up for the fans and followers. The SABC1 show recently excited fans when they announced the return of Mary, a character played by the beautiful and talented Denise Zimba.
According to the Daily Sun, Denise Zimba is excited to reprise her role as Mary. The actress, who joined the legendary cast in 2014, said Generations will always be family to her. Denise said she was ecstatic to be back on set, even for a short while. She said:
"The Generations team will always be family to me. It helped my career in my early days, and I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity that was given. I'm lucky enough to be an ambassador for Catrice Cosmetics Africa.
"They had made a great partnership with Generations and needed a character known to the audience to relay the storyline. It was only fitting that they brought me along to be a part of the great story. My character was never killed off, luckily, and it was just great divine timing."
Denise Zimba talks about motherhood and divorce
The star also opened up about her ongoing divorce. She said it has been challenging, but she has kept it together for her girls Leah (5) and Mila (14 months). Zimba also added that she is working on a few exciting projects that fans should look out for.
Lesley Musina joins Skeem Saam
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African educational soapie Skeem Saam is shaking things up by adding new cast members to their star-studded cast. Popular actor Lesly Musina was recently announced as the latest addition to the show.
SABC 1's award-winning show Skeem Saam is giving fans the content they signed up for. The show's fans jumped with joy following the announcement that talented star Lesley Musina was set to join the soapie.
Source: Briefly News
