Where is Fire Country filmed? Here is where it all happens

Fire Country is an American action drama series created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater. The CBS series premiered on October 7, 2022, and draws inspiration from Thieriot's childhood experiences in Northern California. Explore the fiery landscapes of the drama series: where is Fire Country filmed?

Fire Country focuses on the challenges inmate firefighters face as they navigate personal struggles in their quest for redemption. Photo: @Fire Country on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The captivating drama Fire Country draws viewers into a world of intense firefighting and personal redemption. While the series is set in the fictional town of Edgewater, many may wonder about the real filming location. Discover the setting for Fire Country.

Where is Fire Country filmed?

Fire Country is filmed in Vancouver, Canada and Humboldt County, California. These scenic landscapes bring thrilling action to life. The series captures the intensity of firefighting and personal drama brought to life by the stunning backdrops in the film.

During an interview with James Corden in December 2022, James asked Max Thieriot about where Max received the inspiration to create the hit show. Max said:

A lot of inspiration came from my hometown. I grew up in a crazy small country town in Northern California and it's very much a firefighting community. People did not know there are inmate firefighters. My friend said, 'Dude this is a show!'

Fire Country is an American action drama series that draws inspiration from Thieriot's childhood experiences in Northern California. Photo: @FireCountryCBS on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Explore fascinating facts about Fire Country's filming locations;

1. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The Fire Country TV show is primarily filmed in British Columbia, Canada. Many scenes are shot in and around the stunning landscapes of the Vancouver metropolitan area, which depicts the show's fictional town, Edgewater.

The area's lush greenery and spectacular views saved time for the production team, as no effort was made to make it look like the real-life Cal Fire. The series was also filmed in different areas within the Vancouver metropolitan area. These include;

The series uses the nearby village of Fort Langley to portray the fictional Northern California town of Edgewater. Photo: @Fire Country on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Anmore, British Columbia, Canada

Anmore is a village in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is north of the city of Port Moody and along the shores of the Indian Arm. A building in this village serves as Edgewater's Station 42, featured in most Fire Country episodes.

The house is surrounded by trees and nature, creating a dramatic and picturesque effect of what a firehouse in a small town in Northern California should look like. The firehouse also serves as the home-away-from-home for most of Fire Country's central characters, including Gabriela, Jake, Eve, and Vince.

Fort Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Fort Langley is part of the larger City of Langley. It is home to various vintage shops, galleries, breweries, eateries, and some of the best golf courses.

Fort Langley, with its picturesque buildings, spectacular locations, and community settings, doubles as the village of Edgewater. Fire Country also features the closely-knit community of Edgewater, which usually helps the Cal Fire and Three Rock Conservation Camp rebuild after impactful natural disasters.

Vancouver Film Studios, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver Film Studios is a film production facility in Vancouver and consists of 12 purpose-built sound stages, eight production offices, and other support spaces. The McLean Group of Companies operates the studio.

While most scenes in the Fire Country franchise occur outdoors, some of the show's scenes, including Eve and Jake's get-togethers, occur indoors. The Vancouver Film Studios provide the perfect setting for shooting Interiors of the Fire Country while maintaining the same style as the fictional Edgewater town.

Fire Country follows a young convict Bode who joins a firefighting program in hopes of shortening his prison sentence. Photo: @Fire Country on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

2. California, USA

Although Fire Country is primarily filmed in Vancouver, its trailer establishes the setting by showing some California locations. The footage features Rio Dell, Eel River Valley, and Wildwood Avenue in Humboldt County, California. Additionally, Rio Dell is a filmmaker's dream due to its mild weather, affordable locations, and flexible permits.

How many seasons of Fire Country are there?

The binge-worthy TV show has recently been one of CBS' biggest hits and has two completed seasons. Season 3, which premiered on October 18, 2024, is starting to get off the ground, and so far, four episodes have been streamed since. You can watch the series episodes on Paramount+ on Fridays at 9 PM ET.

Is Fire Country based on a true story?

Fire Country is not explicitly based on a true story but incorporates elements from real-life situations. The series, created by Max Thieriot, is set in Edgewater, California, and revolves around a real-life convict fire camp that assists Cal Fire during wildfires. Since World War II, the program has utilized inmate firefighters to help combat wildfires.

The action drama series captures the intensity of firefighting and personal drama brought to life by the stunning backdrops in the film. Photo: @Fire Country on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Is Edgewater from Fire Country a real place?

Edgewater, the fictional town in Fire Country, does not exist in real life. The show is set in a made-up location meant to be located in Northern California.

Is Fire Country Season 2 streaming on Netflix?

Fire Country Season 2 is not currently streaming on Netflix. It is exclusively available on Paramount+, the primary platform for the Fire Country series.

While Season 1 has been available on Netflix since August 1, 2023, there is speculation that Season 2 could arrive on Netflix around June or July 2025, following a similar release pattern as the first season.

How many episodes are there on Fire Country Season 1?

Fire Country Season 1 consists of 22 episodes, aired from October 7, 2022, to May 19, 2023. Each episode runs for about 44 to 60 minutes and focuses on the challenges inmate firefighters face as they battle wildfires and navigate personal struggles in their quest for redemption.

Fire Country is set in Northern California, one of the most wildfire-prone areas on the planet. Photo: @Fire Country on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is the Fire Country plot?

The Fire Country show follows the story of Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption by participating in a prison firefighting program in his fictional hometown of Edgewater. Donovan teams up with elite firefighters and other inmates to put out massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

Why is Fire Country filmed in Canada?

Canada is considered the Hollywood North, thanks to its filming hotspots in Vancouver and Toronto. Filming in Canada is also considered cheaper than filming in the United States of America. The Vancouver area's forests, rivers, and villages easily replicate the nature of Northern California, where the show is set.

Above is everything you need to know about where Fire Country is filmed. The American action drama series immerses audiences in a tale set against the backdrop of Northern California wildfires, primarily filmed in British Columbia.

READ ALSO: Where was Mamma Mia filmed?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Mamma Mia, a 2008 jukebox musical romantic comedy film written by Catherine Johnson, based on her book from the 1999 musical of the same name.

The jukebox musical romantic comedy, launched in 2008, featured several breathtaking filming locations, including a few selected beaches in Greece. Discover some of the show's filming locations.

Source: Briefly News