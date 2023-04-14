Komkhulu is among the top trending TV shows in South Africa after premiering on Mzansi Magic on 9 April 2023

The intriguing drama series takes viewers through the Ndebele tradition and how a Ndebele king struggles to get an heir to the throne

Speaking to Briefly News, Johannes Mandla Mnguni, who portrays Chief Masoso in the show, said it was an honour for him to play the lead role

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africa is a rainbow nation with different ethnic groups scattered everywhere. The Ndebele people are among the country's ethnic groups with unique traditions.

Johannes Mandla Mnguni has opened up about playing Chief Masoso in 'Komkhulu'. Image: Provided

Source: Original

New drama series Komkhulu portrays beauty of the Ndebele tradition and power struggles

Komkhulu takes Mzansi through the power struggles as the chiefdom faces a succession crisis after Chief Masoso, played by Johannes Mandla Mnguni, failed to sire an heir to the throne.

Viewers will see the beauty of the Ndebele culture as the dynamic and charming king turns into a desperate man as he struggles to find a way to protect his chiefdom and secure the future of his dynasty before he risks his rivals taking control of the throne.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Johannes Mandla Mguni talks about playing Chief Masoso in Komkhulu

Briefly News caught up with Komkulu's lead actor Johannes Mandla Mnguni who gave us an insight into what his character is all about and what viewers can look forward to from Chief Masoso.

Mguni said viewers should look forward to being intrigued and captivated by Chief Masoso, who will go over and above to sire an heir who will take over the reins of Zwelenkosi when he is gone. He said:

"Chief Masoso is dynamic and charming but he uses his money and power to rule Zwelenkosi. He thinks he is cursed because he doesn't have a son to inherit the throne and fears for his life because tradition demands that he must be executed if he doesn't sire an heir."

Komkulu star Johannes Mandla Mguni on similarities and differences between Mandla and Chief Masoso

Getting into character is sometimes a difficult thing. Actors and actresses often talk about having to de-role after portraying a character. Speaking about his character, Mandla said there aren't similarities between the two. The star added that he had to learn a lot of things about the Ndebele royal succession from his character.

"There are no similarities between Mandla and Chief Masoso. Mandla is a Christian and the chief is not. In fact, I had to learn a lot of things about the culture from him."

Johannes Mandla Mnguni says he is honoured to play lead role in first Ndebele drama series

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the actor said he is honoured to play the lead role in the intriguing drama series. Mnguni also said the show gives recognition to the Ndebele people.

"I'm overwhelmed. It's a dream come true for me and the Ndebele nation.

"We are also living in a modern world where people have forgotten about their roots so Komkhulu will serve as a reminder about the Ndebele culture."

Musa Mseleku ecstatic after wives MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe bagged show Igumbi Lamakhosikazi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku is celebrating his wives after they scored a major deal. The Uthando Nes'thembu star couldn't wait to share the news with his Instagram followers.

The doting husband said he was proud of what his lovely wives had achieved while working together as a family.

Polygamous relationships are always marred with drama and jealousy, but not in the Mseleku household. The wives seem to be getting along and making money together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News