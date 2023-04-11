Musa Mseleku is a proud husband after his four wives bagged a talk show titled Igumbi Lamakhosikazi

The businessman shared pictures of his lovely wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe and a sweet caption on his Instagram page

Mseleku revealed that his wives would open up about being in a polygamous relationship on the highly anticipated talk show

Musa Mseleku is celebrating his wives after they scored a major deal. The Uthando Nes'thembu star couldn't wait to share the news with his Instagram followers.

The doting husband said he was proud of what his lovely wives had achieved while working together as a family.

Musa Mseleku celebrates after his wives scored talk show dubbed Igumbi Lamakhosikazi

Polygamous relationships are always marred with drama and jealousy, but not in the Mseleku household. The wives seem to be getting along and making money together.

TimesLIVE reported that reality TV star Musa Mseleku recently celebrated his four beautiful wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, on his Instagram page. The Uthando Nes'thembu star revealed that his wives had bagged a major talk show gig, Igumbi Lamakhosikazi. He wrote:

"21:30 Igumbi Lamakhosikazi. SABC1's new talk show Igumbi Lamakhosikazi with Musa Mseleku's wives as the new Noeleen. Musa Mseleku’s wives unpack polygamy and what it takes to be in it."

Musa Mseleku salutes his four wives for working together

The star also lauded his wives for working together as a family and accomplishing a lot. He added:

"They talk of their own experiences and how polygamy has affected their lives. Every Monday. I am so proud of you ladies for what you have become and accomplished as a family."

