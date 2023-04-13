Big Zulu is preparing for his first boxing match on April 23 against Brian Dings, a popular bodyguard from Uyajola 9/9

Big Zulu has lost over 12kg through rigorous training and has found that the more weight he loses, the faster and stronger he becomes

Inkabi had previously been rumoured to be fighting with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest

Big Zulu says he is clean as he prepares for his boxing debut. Images: @bigzulu_za

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu is gearing up for a new challenge in his life. He will be entering the boxing ring on April 23, 2023, to compete in his first-ever boxing match against Brian Dings, a former bodyguard who gained popularity through his appearances on the reality show Uyajola 9/9.

Big Zulu prepares for fight against Brian the bodyguard

TimesLive reports Big Zulu is taking the necessary precautions to ensure that he is in peak physical condition for the fight. To prepare for his first boxing match, he has been making significant lifestyle changes, including drinking less alcohol while training.

The date has been set for when the two giants collide

In a recent post on Insta, Zulu said:

"Bafwethu cha angilwi noCassper kule fight khona omunye engilwa naye ukuzizwa nje amandla uCassper wahluleka ukukhipha iDate ye fight namanje ngisamlindile mase Ready uzosho okwamanje save the date 23 April @rjj_and_js_boxing @patrickmukalaboxing"

Inkabi's trainers have advised him to avoid sexual activity during training, as it can weaken his performance in the ring. One of the boxers he saw at the gym had gone seven months without sleeping with a woman, and Zulu noticed that it was evident in the way he moved and his level of aggression during fights.

Zulu has made some lifestyle choices

According to the report by TimesLive Big Zulu has also been cutting back on his alcohol consumption. Though he occasionally indulges in a single drink, he has been working hard to stay away from liquor altogether. He believes that drinking alcohol can negatively affect his performance in the ring.

Big Zulu's rigorous training regimen has helped him shed quite a bit of weight. When he began training, he weighed 127.5kg, but he has since lost over 12kg and now weighs 115.5kg. He has found that the more weight he loses, the faster and stronger he becomes, and he intends to maintain his discipline.

