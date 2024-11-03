Where is the Mayor of Kingstown filmed? The series' filming locations

Mayor of Kingstown is a thrilling drama series on Paramount+ created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The show transports viewers to the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, whose authenticity and gritty atmosphere are brought to life through a variety of real-world locations. This article highlights the major places where the Mayor of Kingstown was filmed.

Mayor of Kingstown's filming locations have changed since the show premiered in 2021. The series follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a town where the business of incarceration is the primary industry.

Mayor of Kingstown series summary

Genre Crime thriller Number of seasons Three (as of 2024) Number of episodes 30 Release November 2021 to date Network Paramount+, Prime Video Creators Hugh Dillon, Taylor Sheridan Rating 8.2/10 on IMDB, 3.5/5 on Rotten Tomatoes

Where is the Mayor of Kingstown filmed?

The show, which is set in the fictional town of Kingston, Michigan, is filmed in two countries. The first season was mainly shot in Canada, while the second and third seasons were shot in the United States.

Mayor of Kingstown season 1 filming locations

Season one was shot in various locations around Ontario. Below is a detailed look at the Mayor of Kingstown filming locations;

Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Kingston in Ontario was used as the fictional town of Kingstown. Many outdoor scenes from the first season were shot here.

The Mayor of Kingstown prison scenes were filmed at the Kingston Penitentiary located at 555 King Street West in Kingston. This historic site, which operated from 1835 to 2013, was used for both interior and exterior shots of the prison.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

The office of Mike McLusky, played by Jeremy Renner, is located at 290 Queenston Road in the Glenview East area. The building was previously occupied by a Bank of Montreal branch.

Various industrial areas and urban landscapes around Hamilton were used to depict the gritty setting of Kingstown.

The fictional Gaelic Pub in the series is Sam's Tavern on Barton Street East.

The police raid scene was filmed on Keith Street.

Some scenes were shot on Hamilton Beach, the Bayview Cemetery in Burlington, and the Serbian-Canadian Community Centre in Barton.

Toronto, Canada

Toronto has several film-friendly infrastructures and settings that were useful in the series, including;

R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant: This Art Deco building was used for the exterior shots of the women's prison.

This Art Deco building was used for the exterior shots of the women's prison. Lakeview Restaurant: Located on Dundas Street, this iconic spot doubled as The Red Carriage diner, where Mike McLusky meets with some guards.

Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Mike McLusky's home was filmed in Brantford, Ontario. The weapons shop where Mike acquires supplies is also located here. Brantwood's William Street and Clarence Street are also featured in the show.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 and 3 filming locations

The 2nd and 3rd seasons of Mayor of Kingston were mainly filmed in Pennsylvania. While talking to Trib Live in January 2023, the show's co-creator Hugh Dillon shared why the production team relocated to the US state from Ontario.

We wanted to scale up for season two. Pittsburgh had all of these decommissioned prisons. And when I (examined) it, I just fell in love with the place...We got ten seasons mapped out. We are not leaving. Kingstown will never leave Pittsburgh.

The various Pennsylvania locations include the following;

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The production team used streets and buildings in Pittsburgh's North Side neighbourhood to depict the gritty urban environment of Kingstown.

Some scenes took place at the historic 600-acre Hartwood Acres Mansion, which is situated about 10 miles northeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

The makeshift prison in season 2 was filmed at the historic Carried Blast Furnaces, which are located along the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh. The structure was built in 1884 and operated until 1982.

The City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh provided the right cinematic quality.

Filming also took place at 31st Street Studios. The studio complex was used for some of the interior shots for both the 2nd and 3rd seasons.

Lampe Marina, Erie, Pennsylvania

Some parts of the series were shot in Lampe Marina. The main location was around the East Avenue Boat Ramp, where the team was based for around two days in June 2022, according to King Street Productions' special event permit.

Presque Isle Bay, Erie, Pennsylvania

The second season has several water scenes, including Kyle's border patrols and Mike's seized sailboat. The Presque Isle peninsula provided the perfect backdrop for such outdoor scenes. The crew also travelled to Lake Erie for some of the lake scenes.

Other Pennsylvania locations

Some scenes were filmed at Station Brake Cafe in Wilmerding, a borough in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

St. Mary's Ukrainian Church in McKees Rocks, also in Allegheny County, was a key location.

Two abandoned Pennsylvania prisons provided crucial prison background in seasons 2 and 3. They include SCI Greensburg and SCI Pittsburgh on the banks of the Ohio River.

Where was the Mayor of Kingstown supposed to take place?

Mayor of Kingstown was supposed to take place in Kingston, Ontario, where the series co-creator Hugh Dillon grew up. Dillon told TV Insider in June 2024 that he came up with the fictional town based on his real-life experiences.

I (was raised) in a prison town. So when a (murderer) would be arrested in Vancouver, you are (sort) of vaguely aware of it. As a child, I absorbed all those things because then all of a sudden, on the news, you realize, well, this monster is now moved to Kingston, where I'm from and is in Kingston, Penn, which is a mile from where I live.

FAQs

The Mayor of Kingstown series continues to focus on Mike McLusky as he navigates the dangerous and morally ambiguous Kingstown. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Where is season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown being filmed?

Season 3 was filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. Production started in early 2024, and the season premiered on Paramount+ on June 2, 2024.

Is the Mayor of Kingstown filmed in Pittsburgh?

The second and third seasons were filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The first season was shot in Ontario, Canada.

Is Kingstown a real place in Michigan?

The Mayor of Kingstown city is not a real place. It is a fictional town inspired by Kingston, Ontario, which is known for its high number of prisons.

The Mayor of Kingstown's filming locations have provided the perfect backdrop for the intense scenes depicted in the fictional town. The show is currently in its third season, and viewers can binge-watch it on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

