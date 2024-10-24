Lesley Musina joins Skeem Saam as the character Fefo, a charming but menacing figure set to disrupt Mr. Kgomo and Melita’s lives

Fans praised the show's diversity in casting, highlighting its inclusion of actors from different ethnic backgrounds

Social media users applauded Skeem Saam for providing opportunities to Limpopo-based actors and maintaining fresh, engaging storylines

South African educational soapie Skeem Saam is shaking things up by adding new cast members to their star-studded cast. Popular actor Lesly Musina was recently announced as the latest addition to the show.

Lesley Musina joins Skeem Saam

SABC 1's award-winning show Skeem Saam is giving fans the content they signed up for. The show's fans jumped with joy following the announcement that talented star Lesley Musina was set to join the soapie.

The news about Skeem Saam's latest addition was shared on X by the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, who also shared details about his explosive storyline. The post read:

"Lesley Musina joins Skeem Saam. Musina plays ‘Fefo’ — who shows up to turn Mr Kgomo and Melita’s world upside down. He is a charmer who is soon revealed to have a darker side to him. One that is full of menace and violence."

Fans praise Skeem Saam for its diversity in casting

Social media users welcomed Musina's joining the Skeem Saam cast. Many noted that the show has stars of different ethnicities.

@Nolofy said:

"I love how Skeem Saam opens doors for everyone, unlike those other dramas with 100% Zulu and Nguni languages. Uzalo, Umkhokha, etc. And the KZN Zulu is in every drama now. No, let's be honest about this tribalism. Am not fighting."

@terzzm commented:

"No no... You are right my king... I only watch #MyBrothersKeeper because they mix a bit, Xhosa, Sotho and Zulu.. Sometimes add a bit of Europe there and there 😄"

@iamtvheadrobot wrote:

"I hope they don’t waste these latest castings. They made big announcements with boHlongwane’s son and others, Hlongwane’s son had a storyline for one week, now ke le extra… when they remember him."

@Kagiso_Bw added:

"Skeem saam is cooking."

@amira_ameerah noted:

"Skeem Saam gives opportunities to Limpopo based actors .....thumps up."

Skeem Saam experiences significant drop in viewership

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's popular educational soapie Skeem Saam reportedly experienced a significant dip in viewers in September compared to the previous month.

Skeem Saam reportedly faced a major drop in their viewers for September 2024 compared to August 2024.

