Renowned actor Seputla Sebogodi opened up about the alleged tribalism within the local acting industry

The former Generations star claimed that non-Zulu speaking actors struggle to find jobs, adding that they should be prepared to starve

Seputla Sebogodi was a guest on the King David Podcast, where he asked the host to identify soapies dedicated to languages other than Zulu

It seems as though the struggle in the South African acting scene continues. Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, known for popular roles such as Kenneth Mashaba on Generations and Kgopolo More on Scandal!, revealed some unspoken truths about the industry.

Seputla Sebogodi claims that non-Zulu speaking actors tend to struggle to land acting jobs. Image: @seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

Seputla lifts lid on acting industry

The renowned actor was a guest on David Mashabela's podcast, King David Podcast, where he opened up about the alleged tribalism experienced in the local acting industry.

Sebogodi claimed that non-Zulu speaking actors would struggle to land roles if they did not speak isiZulu. He then added that they should be prepared to starve. He then mentioned how he had to turn down roles because he could not speak the language.

"We are not recognised, please check this, all the soapies. This year I said no to five soapies or drama series. Because you ask me, 'Can you speak Zulu?' If you can't speak Zulu, be prepared to starve. Tell me one soapie without Zulus. In South Africa, if you can't speak Zulu, you are as good as scrambled eggs."

Sebogodi then challenged David to name soapies that are dedicated to official languages other than IsiZulu. Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans appreciated the actor for speaking his truth and sticking to it. However, others called him out for not properly stating his cries.

Commenting under @MDNnews' post, netizens had this to say:

@PatriotMarc:

"He was supposed to be fighting for his language to be on TV, but he is busy pushing people to speak Zulu."

@AmuMabasa2:

"He's an actor, the real person who can "fight" and stand on Bidness for it, is an executive producer, the ones who actually pay for the shows to get made and liase with the Channel or platform... The likes of Steven Markovitz, Connie Ferguson, Mfundi Vundla, Duma Ndlovu etc."

@Maeza_Mothapo:

"Just pure tribalism. Those who are saying it's because of numbers are just making excuses for this tribalism. That's why I don't watch TV, it's sickening."

@thabelomaanda:

"Because they have more population! Zulus are almost half the country’s population. If they’re not included, they won’t watch, and that will result in a show not being successful. They’re also not willing to learn other people’s languages. It’s the power of numbers. However, this backward mentality hinders them from growing. I understand why but I don’t support it."

The Mbatha's do a TikTok challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha and her brothers and sister joined the viral Tshwala Bami TikTok dance challenge.

The actress and her family had a fun time showing off their dance moves and joking with each other.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News