Makgotso M Opens Up About the Struggle to Land Roles in the Acting Space

Makgosto M is getting real about how difficult it is for her to land roles in the entertainment industry

The beautiful actress says that she's faced discrimination because people say that she doesn't look "African" enough

In speaking about the topic, Makgotso also let people know that she wasn't invalidating other people's experiences

Mzansi actress Makgotso M is being candid about how hard it is to get acting roles in not only South Africa but on the whole continent. The actress loves her job and the ability to express herself through art but feels like she's not being given the opportunity to do so.

"I have been told countless times when auditioning for certain roles that I don't look African or South African enough. This is absurd because I am both of those things," said Makgotso.

Makgotso M feels that it is unfair to be denied roles because she doesn't look "African" enough. Image: @makgotsom1

Source: Instagram

Makgotso shared how she grew up in the UK and is grateful for the experience, however getting roles abroad does not come as easily as she thought it would. She shared that she's been told to accept this because that's just how the industry is.

"I feel that mainstream media has defined what being African looks and sounds like, which tends to be one specific look and sound. Which is inaccurate because Africa is so diverse," she said.

She then said that by addressing this problem, she is not taking away from Africans who have a darker complexion. Makgotso says that she's just talking about her own pain and experiences in the industry.

Source: Briefly.co.za