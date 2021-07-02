The Fergusons Are Launching a Film School, Mzansi Is Super Amped and Proud

Mzansi television producer and actor Shona Ferguson is launching a film school for those who want to pursue a career in the arts

Ferguson Film School is all about teaching students the ins and outs of media production and other unique skills

Mzansi social media users are thrilled with the news that the Fergusons are also trying to educate people to do better

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Shona Ferguson took to social media to give his fans some great news about his next venture. The Fergusons have decided to open a film school, much to the delight of South Africans who are interested in the arts. Shona captioned his post:

"Building a sustainable film industry is a constant vision we are working towards. We are committed to raising future film industry leaders and The Ferguson Foundation intends to be the ladder that offers a step up for our communities."

Shona wants to make sure that he does his part to make sure that the film industry is in good hands going forward. He's proud to be doing this and it's all thanks to the Ferguson Foundation.

Shona Ferguson announced the amazing news that he's launching the Ferguson Film School. Image: @Shona_Ferguson

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The television producer went on to say:

"The Ferguson Film School will be the bridge between aspiring film players and the opportunity to make those dreams a reality through equipping, educating and creating networks."

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Sthulaworldwide said:

"This is a great initiative by Fergusons and should be greatly appreciated."

@LeBryan55 commented:

"May God bless you, uncle Sho, I have always wished there was a way to reach out to you with a similar project idea."

@ZuluElimnyama said:

"This is how you change the world. By making things happen for the young generation."

Shona Ferguson sends shout-out to the cast of Rockville for making it all possible

Shona Ferguson is thankful to the cast and crew of Rockville for creating another interesting season of the series. Taking to social media, Shona extended his gratitude to everyone who made the project possible. He captioned his post:

"To the entire cast and crew, THANK YOU for your world-class talent and professionalism. You guys make me happy. Thank you @MzansiMagic for trusting us to bring another season of the show that started drama series on the channel."

Shona also thanked the crew that was working behind the scenes who helped produce the show. He may own a big production company but he knows when to give credit when it's due.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za