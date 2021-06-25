Shona Ferguson Thanks the Cast and Crew of 'Rockville' as the Series Wraps Up

Rockville is wrapping up and Shona Ferguson took to social media to thank everyone involved for making it all possible

The television producer and actor thanked the cast and crew for making Rockville the success that it is today

Shona Ferguson knows that the series wouldn't be as successful as it is if it weren't for the support they received from fans

Shona Ferguson is thankful to the cast and crew of Rockville for creating another interesting season of the series. Taking to social media, Shona extended his gratitude to everyone who made the project possible. He captioned his post:

"To the entire cast & crew, THANK YOU for your world-class talent and professionalism. You guys make me happy. Thank you @mzansimagic for trusting us to bring another season of the show that started drama series on the channel."

Shona Ferguson is eternally grateful for all the support he's received with 'Rockville'. Image: @ferguson_films

Shona Ferguson has been doing the most in terms of making Rockville relevant

Shona also thanked the crew that was working behind the scenes who helped produce the show. He may own a big production company but he knows when to give credit when it is due.

"Big thanks to our directors, @andriesvandermerwe & @zolaniphakade for being great captains of the ship. I love you, boys. To our loyal fans, we love you & appreciate you always," said Shona.

The series finale of the show will be airing on 27 June and Shona asked his fans to stay tuned in to see what takes place. He's proud of the body of work he's produced and knows that this wouldn't have been possible without the support of the fans.

Enhle Mbali trended on social media after an amazing performance in Rockville

Briefly News previously reported that actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has received the nod of approval for her recent performance on Mzansi Magic's Rockville on Sunday, 20 June.

Mlotshwa, who plays Lindi Mabaso, was given her roses shortly after the soap opera aired courtesy of a tweet from its renowned creator Connie Ferguson, who juggles her hats as a filmmaker, producer and all-round businesswoman.

The plaudits go a long way in cementing Mlotshwa's name as one of the South African actresses to watch through the current 5th season of Rockville. But not only was it the Fergusons who were impressed with the actress' delivery but plenty of other soap-loving South Africans.

