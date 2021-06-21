Mzansi Applauds Enhle Mbali on Stellar 'Rockville' Performance

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa received massive praise from the Fergusons following her performance on the latest episode of season 5 of Mzansi Magic's Rockville

The actress reciprocated the reception, taking to her timeline to thank the husband and wife film creator duo for giving her the platform to shine

Mzansi was just as impressed as many Rockville viewers applauded her for her portrayal of Lindi Mabaso on the soap opera

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has received the nod of approval for her recent performance on Mzansi Magic's Rockville on Sunday, 20 June.

Mlotshwa, who plays Lindi Mabaso, was given her roses shortly after the soap opera aired courtesy of a tweet from its renowned creator Connie Ferguson, who juggles her hats as a filmmaker, producer and all-round businesswoman.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa delivered a stellar performance on the latest episode of Mzansi Magic's 'Rockeville'. Images: Oupa Bopape/ @enhlembali Instagram.

The plaudits go a long way in cementing Mlotshwa's name as one of the South African actresses to watch through the current 5th season of Rockville. But not only was it the Fergusons who were impressed with the actress' delivery but plenty of other soap-loving South Africans.

Enhle gave a performance that had viewers glued to their seats. In one emotionally-charged scene, according to TimesLIVES, Lindi questioned JB (Shona Ferguson) about infidelity and when she broke down and cried, after showing him the door, fans couldn't help but shed a tear with her.

Feeling the love radiating towards her from the socials, Mlotshwa also took the chance to thank Ferguson Films for giving her a role whose story is worth telling. She wrote:

"Shona and Connie Ferguson, thank you so much for this season, I have been asking for a performance-rich script and you kept your promise. It was so much fun playing Lindi this season. I love you both so much. From my soul."

Connie Ferguson — who plays Mavis in the story — also took to Twitter to give Mlotshwa a big thumbs up. She wrote:

"You understood the assignment and nailed every page! Bravo my angel! This is only the beginning for you," said Connie.

The love from fans on Twitter was palpable and captured in a series of heartwarming tweets.

Here is just some of what they had to say:

