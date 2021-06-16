'The Queen' Star Zandile Msutwana Gives Health Update, Excited to Make a Return

Popular Mzansi actress Zandile Msutwana is set to make a return to the small screen following an injury lay-off

Msutwana has taken to social media to give a health update after being laid off in March having sustained a serious injury

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see the actress once again take up her exciting role as Vuyiswa Maake on the telenovela

Popular actress Zandile Msutwana, who plays Vuyiswa Maake on the South African telenovela The Queen, is set to make a return to set following a short layoff.

Msutwana was forced to take some time away from the small screen following a serious injury, according to . She recently took to Instagram to thank her fans for the messages of support she’s been receiving, making sure to add that she has fully recovered and is ready to once again entertain.

Zandile Msutwana, who plays Vuyiswa on popular TV drama The Queen, is set to make a return to set. Image: Oupa Bopape, Alet Pretorius.

In a statement issued by Mzansi Magic in March, it was confirmed that Msutwana would be replaced by Thembisa Nxumalo. The production company's statement read:

“We do not doubt that with Thembisa’s immense talent and skills, along with the support and guidance she has received from Msutwana, the character of Vuyiswa Maake will continue to steal the hearts of the viewers.

"We are very excited for Mdoda-Nxumalo and thankful to her for taking this gigantic challenge with so much grace. We wish Msutwana a speedy recovery and look forward to her return soonest,” added the statement.

Die-hard viewers of the drama soapie will know that much has happened since Msutwana took time off. Several actors departed from the show citing various reasons.

Among them were Xolani Manyekiso, who played the role of Thato, and Loyiso MacDonald, who played Kagiso, both of whom bid the show goodbye. The latter is said to be working on a major theatre production.

Ntando Duma in line to leave soapie set

Briefly News reported previously that Ntando Duma might be moving on from her role onThe Queen. The actress plays Mpho Sebata on the telenovela. She has not exactly received the best compliments from fans, who have on multiple occasions questioned her acting skills.

According to reports, Ntando has bagged a role in a new Netflix series and might be bowing out of The Queen soon. A mole said that Duma will be making her last appearance on the telenovela in the next two months.

Speaking to Isolezwe, Ntando refused to comment on the matter, stating that she has nothing to say about the soapie. She also said that she doesn't know anything regarding the alleged rumours.

