‘Yoh’: Man Thinks He’s Talking to Sindi Dlathu, Gets Scammed Out of R750

A naive local man has been catfished by someone pretending to be Sindi Dlathu, finding himself unfortunate enough to have lost R750 to the con artist

It's not clear how the two first started communicating but 'the actress' claimed to have needed transport to see her new bae

Social media users were definitely sure that he was a fan of the actress, so eager to believe the young woman that he could not see the obvious flaws in her story

It seems local con artists are taking a new approach to the trade, easily cheating a man out of R750. The thief convincingly catfished as SA actress Sindi Dlathu and duped the poor man out of all his cash.

A local man's been scammed by a catfish. Images: @sindi_dlathu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The scammer needed some cash

WhatsApp chats shared by Twitter user @kamo_marven reveal the poor chap was looking for love in all the wrong places. It's not clear how the man and supposed actress got into contact but it's clear the silly guy was too eager to believe her story.

"Enough about Leleti Khumalo, please help, this man sent R750 to Sindi Dlathu," @kamo_marven captioned the interesting post.

Their ongoing conversations suggest the two had made plans to meet up. The multi-award-winning actress, who's well known for playing Thandaza Mokoena on Muvhango, suspiciously claimed that she did not have money to go visit and would need cash for transport.

She even wrongly named her current acting gig, saying she's on Muvhango when in fact the real Sindi Dlathu stars in another local soapie.

Social media reactions

Many users felt bad for the man, so desperate to make contact with a celeb that he could not see the holes in her story. Still, others were left in stitches by the hilarity of the situation.

Check out some of their comments below:

@mabena79 said:

"So the guy saw Thandaza's pic and go crazy... he even write better English that the so called Thandaza... but too blind to see."

@Ntobeko_Sbeu said:

"Being in studio acting 'Muvhango' was a red flag, the ball was dropped right there but siyazi when madly in love you ignore red flags."

@Lethabo_Touchll said:

"Lmao, let’s say this was indeed thee Sindi Dlathu, the first, humongous red flag was supposed to be when she responded “wer do you living”. Brother should’ve just called it quits."

@SbongzTshabalal said:

"Bathong Thandaza why mara heh?"

In more news about local scammers, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi has had enough of people using his name on social media. The Idols SA judge took to Twitter to share with fans that he no longer has a Facebook account.

This is due to the fact that the social media platform has too many fake accounts using his name.

Somizi released a video on social media where he addressed his concerns. He revealed that he has not had an active Facebook account in months and all that are currently in operation now are fake.

He urged fans to stop associating his name with the imposter accounts.

Response from the online community

Social media users shared their thoughts about the situation:

@dilisiweh said:

“I will definitely spread the word as there's one person who is always saying your brother (Somizi) posted this and that... I can't wait to say 'Never, never, not my brother'.”

@blaine_whitby said:

“Some of your Facebook pages are really funny though.”

@jimakitla said:

“Alright Somizi, we'll spread the word.”

@bongz649 said:

“Noted Somizi.”

