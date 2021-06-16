Prince Kaybee Blasted for His 'Anti Pioneer' Opinion: "The Lie in This Tweet"

Award-winning Mzansi musician Prince Kaybee has been blasted on social media for his anti-pioneer opinion

The Hosh hitmaker shaded people who achieved something before anyone else and claimed that those people are not the best

Many tweeps dragged the star for his comment and some even thought he was shading Cassper Nyovest after he signed the historic R100 million deal with Drip Footwear

Prince Kaybee had been slammed on social media after he shared his thoughts on pioneers. The award-winning musician took to social media and shaded those who think they are special because they achieved something first.

The Hosh hitmaker reminded those who did it first that they are not the best. His post on Twitter ruffled a few feathers and some tweeps took to his comment section to blast the star for his anti-pioneer opinion.

"Sometimes being the first to do something doesn’t mean you [sic] the best, you are just the first," Kaybee said on Twitter.

TshisaLIVE reported that tweeps called Kaybee out for his negative comment. Others thought he was throwing shade in the direction of Cassper Nyovest who recently signed a R100 million deal with Drip Footwear. Mufasa was the first SA artist to sign such a massive deal. Check out some of the comments below:

@Malome_Tshepo16 said:

"Who was the first man to step on the moon. Neil Amstrong, obviously. We all know that, but who was the second man? Don't waste your time. It's not important. Nobody ever remembers the man who came second. What's your your point Princess?"

@ReboneTau wrote:

"I am the best if I do something that no one has done. You can't measure me against anyone. The second person will be measured against me."

@Mark03577852 commented:

"Being a pioneer is crucial since you pave the way for others. We always remember legends who did it first than the subsequent improvers. Because pioneers are the true creatives and inventors."

@Senwamadi_KG wrote:

"The lie in this tweet."

@khuzwisto asked:

"Who will ever sign a R100 million deal? Can you?"

@youngboiiquan1 commented:

"Are you talking about @casspernyovest signing his R100m contract?"

@Samuel81323086 added:

"All I can say man is jealousy will destroy you, man. Stop hating. Do you. Focus on you. Grow up. Be a man. You're not who you were 10 years ago. Be humble. It won't hurt to just focus on you and your craft."

Prince Kaybee's custom-designed whip

In other news aout celebs living the big life, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee took to social media to show off his custom-designed Mercedes Benz. The award-winning musician is known in the country for driving fast and luxurious cars. He is also into racing.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Twitter late on Wednesday, 2 June and posted snaps of the whip. He boastfully said that he didn't buy the vehicle standard but it was custom-built according to what he wanted. He captioned his post:

"Built not bought. Can’t wait."

The majority of his followers were not impressed with his custom-made car. Many of them shared negative reactions to his post while only a few said they like the car.

