The latest prominent person to get some famous Rasta treatment is the late Shaleen Surtie-Richards, who tragically passed away earlier this month

-The controversial artist, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, recently took to Twitter where he thanked Shaleen for her contribution to the arts and also shared some snaps of her tribute painting

Locals were not at all impressed with his work and did not hold back from criticising him in the comment section of the surprisingly unpopular Twitter post

Rasta has once again managed to upset the masses after heading online to debut the painting he made of the late South African actress and TV host, Shaleen Surtie-Richards, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

A heartfelt and criticised tribute

Taking to Twitter, the infamous artist shared a heartfelt post about Shaleen, whose death came as a shock to many South Africans who watched her perfect her craft on TV for decades. He also shared snaps of the painting he made in her honour.

Rasta does not think this painting is any good. Images: @RastaArtist

"One of South Africa's best actress and TV star. RIP Shaleen. Thank you for your contribution to art," he wrote.

A nation outraged

Locals did not find that the portrait represented Shaleen in any way and made this extremely clear in the comment section. Read a few of their comments about the tribute below:

@sellynuku said:

"Rasta… please attend some classes and master your skill...you can’t keep on doing what you’re doing."

@KRooderik said:

"No, no, no. Rasta..."

@HamieChauke said:

"Department of Art needs to ban you from insulting people like this. This is too much. No man, you can't go on like this. When a well-known person dies their family must be ready for your insults."

Other highly-criticised Rasta paintings

Briefly News also reported that believe it or not, Rasta the Artist has once again managed to get South Africans shaking with laughter and disbelief after sharing yet another one of his infamous paint jobs on his increasingly busy Twitter page.

This time the person who got the Rasta treatment was popular South African DJ, DJ Shimza - and one look at the painting shows that the person portrait looks far from the real and quite handsome DJ Shimza.

It did not take long for Rasta's many online critics to start sharing their harsh and sometimes hilarious thoughts on the portrait.

