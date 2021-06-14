Cassper Nyovest Still Keen to Fight Prince Kaybee Despite Signing R100m Deal

Cassper Nyovest is still keen to fight in a #CelebrityBoxing match with Prince Kaybee despite signing a R100 million deal with Drip Footwear

The Amademoni hitmaker was the first guest on his friend and media personality's new show The Carpo Show a few days ago

Mufasa said he is looking forward to exchanging blows with Mzansi DJ and award-winning record producer Prince Kaybee

Amademoni hitmaker Cassper Nyovest was Carpo's first guest on his new show, The Carpo Show. Carpo asked for an update on the #CelebrityBoxing matches that Cassper is organising. Mufasa revealed that he is still keen to exchange blows with any Mzansi celeb, especially Prince Kaybee, despite signing a R100 million deal with Drip Footwear recently.

Cassper claimed that other celebs who agreed to fight with him "don't wanna fight". The musician slammed the other celebs for only tweeting about the matches when they actually don't want to fight him.

He said the first celeb who agreed to get into the ring with him was "that other guy", referring to AKA. Mufasa said he doesn't want to fight Supa Mega anymore because his fiancée died recently. Just recently, Prince Kaybee took to Twitter and accepted his challenge but that fight doesn't seem like it would actually happen as well.

According to SAHipHopMag, Cassper Nyovest promised that he'll knock out whoever he's going to fight.

"Whoever I'm gonna fight, I'm gonna knock him out. So I don't look bad knocking someone out and they are going through this. Prince Kaybee's is a fight I really want," he said on The Carpo Show.

Cassper Nyovest roasts Prince Kaybee

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media and threw major shade at the direction of Prince Kaybee. Mufasa even called the Hosh hitmaker "Princess Kaybee".

Cassper posted a video of a Mzansi boxer who had been knocked out during a bout. The Amapiano artist hilariously suggested that Prince Kaybee would react like the knocked out boxer after their #CelebrityBoxing match.

In the funny clip, the boxer cried out loud after he was knocked out by his opponent. When a TV presenter asked the losing sportsman how he was feeling, he said he was quitting the sports.

"This gone be Princess Kaybee after I knock him out. #CelebrityBoxing," the Amademoni hitmaker said.

Prince Kaybee took to Twitter and said he was ready for the match. He wants Mufasa in the ring. The DJ wrote:

"I hope and pray to God that this is not another PR stunt, so help me God. Enough talking, see you in the ring mate."

