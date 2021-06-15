‘Full Investigation’: Piet Rampedi Finally Speaks Out on #Tembisa10

Journalist Piet Rampedi has spoken out amid more fervent calls by the public to know the whereabouts of the missing #Tembisa10

It seems the mom and her 10 newborns are nowhere to be found but Rampedi has shared that an ongoing investigation will bring many more details to light

Mzansi social media users are once again suspicious of the validity of Rampedi's claims and have taken to the comments section to air their grievances

Piet Rampedi, the Pretoria News editor who broke the scoop on the birth of Tembisa's decuplets, has finally spoken out.

Piet Rampedi has spoken out. Image: @Mashiane_SA/Twitter

Rampedi details an ongoing investigation

In recent days, there seem to be many claims stirring up on social media which seek to threaten the validity of Rampedi's breaking story.

Naturally, the journalist felt the need to defend his work and credibility, sharing that an ongoing investigation is looking into many surfacing issues, including the whereabouts of the decuplets, who currently cannot be located.

"Our sensitive probe into #Tembisa10 story is ongoing. It shifted from a feel-good story into a full investigation into the whereabouts of babies, where Sithole gave birth, what transpired during & after delivery, why was the family denied access to babies, & who played what role," Rampedi writes.

Social media reactions

Social media users had mixed reactions to Rampedi's statement. Many speculate that the journalist may have fabricated the story from the very beginning, or not properly checked his sources before publishing the scoop.

Still, others feel done wrong for earlier sharing that they felt the story was not true.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Botshel00375697 said:

"Mara you were given contact details of the family spokeperson. Why don't you liaise with them for more information?"

@kabelodick intrestingly probed:

"But you told us she gave birth at a Pretoria hospital so you just lied to us unprovoked mara Piet? You seriously as an editor just run with a story, insult those that ask you questions without even urself knowing the full details? Yaa neeh, welcome to Satafrika, so the R1 mil is gone?"

@PretoriaPM said:

"We told you that this story of yours makes no sense and we were called names now sila..."

@MogomotsiLebot2 said:

"I said it then, I still say it today. I do not believe the #Tembisa10 story. Piet Rampedi was either scammed like Tokyo Sexwale, or he was in on the lie. Now he's asking questions that when others asked, they were labelled jealous Thumamina media group. Anyway, the truth shall come out."

In more news about the prolific story, Briefly News previously reported that Piet Rampedi, the veteran journalist who broke this week's top story about a Pretoria woman giving birth to 10 children, is trending on social media.

The investigative reporter is being accused of fabricating the incredible story.

Although the journalist has not yet responded to the claims, it's clear social media users definitely have Rampedi's back. Many users took to sharing snaps of Rampedi and the pregnant woman's family, proving once and for all the validity of his breaking story.

Social media reactions

Many social media users have highlighted Rampedi's reputable reputation as a journalist. The editor of Pretoria News and a receiver of many prestigious awards, including the CNN Journalist of the Year award, Ramepedi has definitely built enough credibility to not be taken lightly.

Mzansi tweeps certainly came through to defend the journalist. Check out some of their comments below:

@DjNewAfrica said:

"I'd sell my own mother before I doubt Piet."

@ThandekaLo said:

"Piet Rampedi never publishes anything without receipts!!!"

@MmuiWabatho said:

"Piet Rampedi is one of the best journalists in South Africa. Keep on dribbling them Mr Putin. He brings groundbreaking news and haters get exposed trying to discredit his work."

@jeany0509 said:

"Piet Rampedi understands the assignment. He gave the family the privacy and respect they needed and still managed to pull off world-class journalism."

@PetersWonderboy said:

"Do people hate Piet Rampedi so much they are praying and wishing he got his story wrong? It's no longer about a woman giving birth to many children at once, it's now about their hatred and jealousy of Rampedi. Andisadikwanga!"

