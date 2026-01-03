Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has acknowledged the parallels between his 2018 Africa Cup of Nations-winning team and Cameroon’s current youthful squad.

The Indomitable Lions entered the tournament amid uncertainty, following the dismissal of former head coach Marc Brys by Federation President Samuel Eto’o and the exclusion of several seasoned players. David Pagou was appointed as the new head coach to lead the team.

Notably absent from the squad are Andre Onana and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, the latter sidelined due to injury. Only two players from the team that lifted the AFCON trophy eight years ago remain in the current lineup.

“Tomorrow’s match is between South Africa and Cameroon, not Hugo Broos against Cameroon. It’s important to note that Cameroon has undergone significant changes right before the tournament,” Broos said.

“You wonder how it will turn out, but for Cameroonians, it looks promising. They have a young, ambitious team eager to perform and win. It reminds me of our 2018 Gabon squad. No one expected much from us, yet we went on to win AFCON. That hunger and mentality were key, and Cameroon is showing that same spirit today.”

The two teams are set to clash in Rabat on Sunday at 21:00.

Source: Briefly News