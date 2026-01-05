The Tunisian Football Federation has announced the departure of head coach Sami Trabelsi after the Carthage Eagles’ underwhelming performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Tunisia missed out on a spot in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in their past eight AFCON campaigns, highlighting ongoing difficulties on Africa’s biggest football stage.

Trabelsi, who had been appointed to reinvigorate Tunisia’s competitive edge, oversaw a tournament that fell well below expectations. Despite fielding a squad loaded with experienced and talented players, the Carthage Eagles exited at the Round of 16, continuing a disappointing pattern that has left fans and federation officials frustrated.

The decision to relieve Trabelsi of his duties comes amid mounting pressure on the federation to produce tangible results. Tunisia last reached the AFCON semifinals in 2004, a year they famously claimed the title at home. Since then, their performances have been inconsistent, with early eliminations becoming almost routine.

Interestingly, Trabelsi departs with a notable record in World Cup qualification. Under his guidance, Tunisia secured a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup unbeaten and without conceding a goal—a testament to his tactical discipline and defensive acumen. Yet, his success on the global stage was ultimately eclipsed by disappointing continental results.

Source: Briefly News