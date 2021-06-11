Woman Left Without Oxygen Due to Loadshedding, Mzansi Pleads With Ramaphosa

- A struggling woman was left without oxygen during Mzansi's recent surge in power outages, causing the desperate patient massive breathing issues

- Her story was shared by a local journalist Heidi Giokos, who has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to put an end to loadshedding once and for all

-Mzansi social media users were definitely triggered and shared their own outrage at the loadshedding situation

A gogo's tragic story has gone viral on social media after the old lady was left with trouble breathing due to recent spikes in loadshedding.

This reporter has pleaded with the President to put an end to loadshedding.

According to Heidi Giokos, the journalist who shared her story of Twitter, the woman struggles profusely when there are blackouts as she depends on an oxygen machine for her breathing. Unable to catch her breath, she's often left rushing to a window in the event of a power outage.

Calls to end loadshedding

The woman's story has definitely stirred up widespread outrage at the recent surge in blackouts. Giokos has pleaded with Ramaphosa to put an end to the situation.

Her tweet reads:

"A lady who is on oxygen is crying saying when there are #blackouts, she has to wake up her whole family to ask for help, or stand by the window for some oxygen. She says she doesn’t know what to do. This is devastating. President Ramaphosa honestly, this needs to stop!!"

Social media reactions

Mzansi was certainly devastated by the tragic story. They took to the comments section to share their sympathies as well as air their grievances with the government.

Check out some of the comments below:

@DwaTebogo said:

"We are in this mess cos of Zuma."

@sliky_Lebo said:

"Ramaphosa can kill a human being for money, this won't even move him."

@matshi_ said:

"This was my mom last year. I went to the @Eskomin Hammaskraal to explain her situation so that they can be considerate with the 5 hour long power cuts, I was told that there's no VIP."

@Tinroza said:

"My mom is oxygen dependent as well. It’s a huge problem when there’s loadshedding."

@Niren_ said:

"She should have voted for the DA."

In more loadshedding-related content, Briefly New previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has started the process that the ANC will follow to finalise loadshedding in South Africa.

Following a statement made on Thursday, Ramaphosa confirmed that this would include the amendment of Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act to increase the NERSA licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1 MW to 100 MW.

Ramaphosa stated that the amended regulations will excuse generation projects up to 100 MW in size from the NERSA licensing requirement despite being connected to the grid, resulting in the termination of major hurdles to investment in embedded generation projects.

Generation projects are still required to obtain a grid connection permit identifying that they meet all of the requirements for grid compliance.

Implementation of an end to loadshedding

Municipalities will still have the power to approve grid connection applications in their networks. They will also be required to go through an Environmental Impact Assessment and all other requirements of existing legislation.

Following reports by BusinessTech, Ramaphosa emphasised that one of the key crises that needs to be targeted is the country’s energy supply shortfall, emphasising that energy security has been highlighted as one of the priority interventions in our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa shared his views that the ability to address the energy crisis quickly and fully will be a key factor in determining the time the economy takes to recovery. Ramaphosa continued by reassuring South Africans that Eskom is working hard to tackle the issues at its power stations as well as its debt burden and finalise its restructuring process.

Source: Briefly.co.za