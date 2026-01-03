Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained why he is unhappy as South Africa prepare to face Cameroon in the Round of 16 clash at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

South Africa will face the 2017 AFCON champions on Sunday, January 4, 2025, in a late kickoff scheduled for 21:00 SAST, with the Indomitables Lions having last lifted the trophy under the guidance of the Belgian coach.

Broos voiced his frustration with the logistical arrangements during his pre-match press conference on Saturday, highlighting the long distance between the team’s hotel and training ground. The pitch, he noted, also serves as the training base for Morocco, who could face them in the quarter-finals.

He explained that reaching the facility takes about 25 minutes, a situation he finds far from ideal. According to Broos, the travel schedule has been draining, with lengthy waiting periods, nearly an hour spent commuting to training, a little over an hour on the pitch, and another long drive back afterwards.

The South Africa coach said such circumstances were unacceptable, especially if reports are accurate that Cameroon are also required to train at the same venue used by Morocco, a potential future opponent. He questioned CAF’s decision to approve the arrangement, admitting it left him dissatisfied.

Turning his attention to the match itself, Broos acknowledged being impressed by the youthful Cameroon squad and their intensity. He described the fixture as personally significant, having previously guided Cameroon to AFCON glory, although he noted that only a few players from that squad remain, including Bassogog and N’Koudou.

He admitted that winning the tournament with Cameroon created a lasting emotional connection, but stressed that sentiment would not influence his approach. Now in charge of South Africa, Broos insisted there would be no room for leniency, even if the encounter carried special meaning for him.

Broos also emphasised that his team would compete with full commitment. He revealed his surprise at how much Cameroon have evolved since the World Cup qualifiers, praising their organisation, youthful talent, strong mentality and competitive spirit.

He concluded by stating that South Africa must perform at their highest level if they are to overcome a well-balanced and energetic Cameroon side.

Source: Briefly News