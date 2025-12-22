South Africa started their campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco with a win over the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Stade de Marrakech on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Orlando Pirates summer signing Oswin Appollis gave Bafana Bafana the lead in the first half but Angola fought back before the break as Manuel Show levelled the scoreline. Burnley striker Lyle guaranteed all three points for Hugo Broos' side as his curler from outside the box sealed a 2-1 win for the SA men's national team.

Bafana Bafana defeat Angola in AFCON opener

Captain Ronwen Williams returned to lead the side, with Lyle Foster, Sithole, Siyabonga Ngezana and Mbekezeli Mbokazi also restored to the starting lineup after sitting out last weekend’s warm up game against the Black Galaxies of Ghana. Angola, meanwhile, included a recognisable figure of their own, as ex–Cape Town City shot-stopper Hugo Marques mount the post for them.

Bafana Bafana asserted their dominance very early in the game, with Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena dictating play in central midfield, while Foster created the first genuine chance of the match in the 10th minute, drawing a full-stretch save from Marques with a powerful header.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Broos' side turned their early control into a breakthrough midway through the first half, as Khuliso Mudau’s delivery took a slight deflection and fell kindly for Appollis, who calmly set himself before driving the ball into the bottom corner to register his maiden goal on his tournament debut.

Angola were unfazed by South Africa’s early momentum and continued to pose serious danger on the counter-attack, with M’Bala Nzola and Fredy exploiting the wide areas.

Palancas Negras could have crept back into the game but Bafana Bafana have Williams to thank, as the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper produced a sharp reflex save to deny Gelson Dala’s powerful header from a set-piece.

Angola maintained their pressure and were duly rewarded ten minutes before the interval, as Manuel Show marked his 50th cap with a deft near-post finish that slipped past Williams.

The first half ended 1-1 with Bafana Bafana being the best side in terms of possession while Angola created most chances and also had more shot of targets.

Source: Briefly News